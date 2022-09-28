 'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder dies at 74 - Albuquerque Journal

‘Eco-warrior’ and Earth First! co-founder dies at 74

By Associated Press

Dave Foreman, founder of Earth First!, poses for a portrait in Juneau, Alaska, on March 10, 1988. Foreman, who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, according to New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute. He was 74. (Suzanne Vlamis/Associated Press)

Albuquerque native Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died.

The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded to develop long-term land conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Sept. 19.

A cause of death was not immediately released, but friends of 74-year-old Foreman said he had battled a lung illness for several months.

“There will never be another like him. One of the greatest conservationists ever,” the institute said. “He is sorely missed by so many as a dear friend, leader and mentor.”

John Davis, the institute’s director and an associate of Foreman’s for 37 years, told the Arizona Daily Star that Foreman had remained involved in conservation issues until his death.

Foreman, who used to live in Tucson, Arizona, helped start two groundbreaking environmental movements. One, Earth First!, was launched in 1979 and uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. The other is the “rewilding” movement, which, for decades, has sought to protect huge expanses of nature.

In the 1980s, Foreman was repeatedly accused of engaging in eco-terrorism – including by some mainstream environmentalists – for his advocacy of direct action, going beyond civil disobedience and tree-sitting protests to tree-spiking, cutting down billboards and pouring sand into gas tanks of bulldozers, the Star reported.

Former Earth First! member Kieran Suckling, now director of the Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity, told the newspaper Foreman “was deadly serious about the essential importance of wilderness and wildlife to the planet, and to human society, and calling people to defend them as the highest calling in life.”

Born in Albuquerque in 1947, Foreman worked for the Wilderness Society from 1973-1980. Dissatisfaction with environmental groups led him and other activist friends to form Earth First!.

In 1991, Foreman co-founded the Wildlands Network, which seeks to establish a network of protected wilderness areas across North America. He founded the Rewilding Institute in 2003. Foreman also wrote at least five books from 1991-2014, starting with “Confessions of an Eco-Warrior.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘Eco-warrior’ and Earth First! co-founder dies at 74

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
False allegation surfaces against Democratic candidate in CD2 race
2022 election
Herrell and other Republicans accused Gabe ... Herrell and other Republicans accused Gabe Vasquez of misrepresenting himself and called his positions on police 'radical.'
2
'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder dies at 74
ABQnews Seeker
Dave Foreman was a self-proclaimed eco-warrior ... Dave Foreman was a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement
3
Up early, Bedonie pursues a 'clean' campaign
2022 election
She plans to win the race ... She plans to win the race through face-to-face meetings
4
County looks for 'casual' jail guards
ABQnews Seeker
In an effort to address perennial ... In an effort to address perennial understaffing at its jail, Bernalillo County is now ...
5
Texas, NM miss settlement deadline in groundwater case
ABQnews Seeker
Barring an agreement, a trial will ... Barring an agreement, a trial will be held in January in Iowa
6
City, APD open new police station in Downtown ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller notes the move is ... Mayor Keller notes the move is just one step to help fight, prevent crime in the heart of our city
7
Police shoot man after SWAT standoff in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police said a drunken dispute over ... Police said a drunken dispute over a parking spot Monday night ended hours later when ...
8
Trial begins for two MDC officers in inmate's 2019 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supervisor gave the order to 'sit ... Supervisor gave the order to 'sit on' the inmate, prosecutors say
9
APD investigating 'possible threat' at Albuquerque High
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque High School is under a ... Albuquerque High School is under a shelter in place Tuesday afternoon as police investigate a possible threat to the school. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque ...