 Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them - Albuquerque Journal

Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them

By Jon Gambrell / Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine said Wednesday they would ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, a day after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in Kremlin-orchestrated votes widely viewed as illegitimate.

The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war, with the Kremlin threatening to throw more troops into the battle and potentially use nuclear weapons.

The referendums asking residents whether they wanted the four occupied southern and eastern Ukraine regions to be incorporated into Russia began Sept. 23, often with armed officials going door-to-door collecting votes.

Pro-Moscow officials in the eastern Luhansk region and the partially occupied southern region of Zaporizhzhia said they will make the request on Wednesday. The Russian-backed administration of the neighboring occupied Kherson region said such a request to Putin will be made “in the coming days.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking by video link Tuesday to the U.N. Security Council, said that “any annexation in the modern world is a crime, a crime against all states that consider the inviolability of border to be vital for themselves.”

Separatist officials in the Donetsk region, large swaths of which still remain under Ukrainian control, are also expected to follow suit.

According to Russian-installed election officials, 93% of the ballots cast in the Zaporizhzhia region supported annexation, as did 87% in the Kherson region, 98% in the Luhansk region and 99% in Donetsk.

Kyiv and its Western allies dismissed the votes as sham. Zelenskyy said Russia’s attempts to annex Ukrainian territory will mean “there is nothing to talk about with this president of Russia.”

As the Kremlin paved the way for the annexation of the occupied lands, its troops continued to shell other areas of the country.

Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Nikopol say Russian rockets and artillery have pounded the city overnight. The city, across the Dnieper River from Russian-occupied territory, which includes the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saw 10 high-rises and private buildings hit, as well as a school, power lines and other areas, said Valentyn Reznichenko, governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Reznichenko said there were no immediate casualties reported from the attacks.

In the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, which is partially occupied by Moscow, Russian fire killed five people and wounded 10 others over the past 24 hours, said Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Home » AP Feeds » Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next ...
AP Feeds
For the first time in a ... For the first time in a decade, Americans will pay less next year on monthly premiums for Medicare's Part B plan, which covers routine ...
2
Kremlin announces vote, paves way to annex part of ...
AP Feeds
The Kremlin paved the way Tuesday ... The Kremlin paved the way Tuesday to annex more of Ukraine and escalate the war by claiming that residents of a large swath overwhelmingly ...
3
Jan. 6 sedition trial underway for Oath Keepers leader
AP Feeds
Jury selection began Tuesday in the ... Jury selection began Tuesday in the trial of the founder of the Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates charged with seditious conspiracy, one ...
4
Over 194,000 Russians flee call-up to neighboring countries
AP Feeds
It took Vsevolod four days to ... It took Vsevolod four days to drive from Moscow to Russia's southern border with Georgia. He had to abandon his car at one point ...
5
Libertarian group sues to block student debt cancellation
AP Feeds
A libertarian group in California filed ... A libertarian group in California filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden's plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal ...
6
At UN, a fleeting opportunity to tell their nations' ...
AP Feeds
Pakistan's new prime minister stepped onto ... Pakistan's new prime minister stepped onto the U.N. podium and faced world leaders, ready to spin a tale of floods and climate change and ...
7
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida ...
AP Feeds
Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as ... Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida's west coast as a major hurricane as early ...
8
First female premier poised to take helm of Italy ...
AP Feeds
A party with neo-fascist roots won ... A party with neo-fascist roots won the most votes in Italy's national election, setting the stage Monday for talks to form the country's first ...
9
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path: From Yale to ...
AP Feeds
Long before he assembled one of ... Long before he assembled one of the largest far-right anti-government militia groups in U.S. history, before his Oath Keepers stormed the U.S. Capitol on ...