 Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids - Albuquerque Journal

Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids

By Lindsay Whitehurst and Colleen Long / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is asking that parents of children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border undergo another round of psychological evaluations to measure how traumatized they were by the Trump-era policy, court documents show.

The request comes in a lawsuit filed by migrants seeking compensation from the government after thousands of children were taken from parents in a policy maligned as inhumane by political and religious leaders around the world. Settlement talks with attorneys and the government broke down late last year.

Justice Department attorneys are also reserving the right to have a psychologist examine the children who were separated, if necessary. The evaluations are routine in emotional-damages claims, but these cases are unusual because the government’s role in traumatizing parents and children by the separations has been well documented.

“President Biden called the Trump family separations criminal and a moral stain on the nation, but now his administration is hiring doctors to try and claim the families didn’t suffer all that much,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU Immigrants’ Rights Project and a lawyer for plaintiffs in the effort to compensate migrants.

Government attorneys argued that the migrants “allege that their mental and emotional injuries are ongoing and permanent in nature” and that their injuries are directly related to the government’s policy. They say it is necessary for the government to have its own opportunity to examine them.

The requests came in two cases filed by 11 families. There are nearly two dozen similar cases pending in other courts, and some have already submitted to government-requested psychiatric evaluations.

But the parents have already sat for hourslong depositions in which they recounted what happened in detail. Government investigators have said children separated from their parents showed more fear, feelings of abandonment and post-traumatic stress symptoms than children who were not separated.

Some children believed their parents had abandoned them or had been killed. For some, the mental trauma caused physical symptoms, like chest or heart pain, according to a 2019 report from the inspector general’s office in the Department of Health and Human Services.

Parents studied by Physicians for Human Rights, a nonprofit collective of doctors that works to document human rights violations, exhibited suicidal thoughts and suffered a raft of problems including nightmares, depression, anxiety, panic, worry and difficulty sleeping.

Biden administration officials have decried the Trump-era policies. Biden, a Democrat, said during his presidential campaign the policies were “an outrage, a moral failing and a stain on our national character.”

Justice Department attorneys acknowledge in court documents that parents have already undergone multiple mental health evaluations but say an adult-psychology expert found it was necessary to get another opinion, according to court documents.

“It is standard practice for plaintiffs alleging severe emotional injury to be examined by the opposing party’s expert,” federal attorneys wrote. They point to a similar southern Florida case in which a father and child agreed to the same examination and say it’s “well within” what’s considered appropriate.

An examination would take about eight hours, four hours for clinical interviews and four hours of emotional and trauma testing, federal attorneys wrote. It would not be invasive and would happen at an agreed-upon place and time. The previous evaluations were done by experts chosen by the parents’ lawyers.

The two sides had been negotiating a settlement, but then Biden said that families of separated children deserve some form of compensation. An early proposal of $450,000 per person was reported and was heavily criticized by Republicans. When asked about the proposed figure, Biden said: “That’s not going to happen.”

Talks ended shortly after. The settlement talks had also included discussion of granting the families legal U.S. residency and providing counseling services.

There is a separate legal effort to reunite other families, and there are still hundreds who have not been brought back together. The Biden administration has formed a reunification task force that has reunited roughly 600 families.

Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy meant that any adult caught crossing the border illegally would be prosecuted for illegal entry. Because children cannot be jailed with their family members, families were separated and children were taken into custody by Health and Human Services, which manages unaccompanied children at the border. No system was created to reunite children with their families.

According to the government watchdogs, Trump administration leaders underestimated how difficult it would be to carry out the policy in the field and did not inform local prosecutors and others that children would be separated. They also failed to understand that children would be separated longer than a few hours, and when that was discovered, they pressed on, the watchdogs said.

Home » News » Nation » Feds want psychological tests for parents of separated kids

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Up early, Bedonie pursues a 'clean' campaign
2022 election
She plans to win the race ... She plans to win the race through face-to-face meetings
2
County looks for 'casual' jail guards
ABQnews Seeker
In an effort to address perennial ... In an effort to address perennial understaffing at its jail, Bernalillo County is now ...
3
Trial begins for two MDC officers in inmate's 2019 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Supervisor gave the order to 'sit ... Supervisor gave the order to 'sit on' the inmate, prosecutors say
4
Police shoot man after SWAT standoff in SE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Police said a drunken dispute over ... Police said a drunken dispute over a parking spot Monday night ended hours later when ...
5
City, APD open new police station in Downtown ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Keller notes the move is ... Mayor Keller notes the move is just one step to help fight, prevent crime in the heart of our city
6
Texas, NM miss settlement deadline in groundwater case
ABQnews Seeker
Barring an agreement, a trial will ... Barring an agreement, a trial will be held in January in Iowa
7
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
Nation
Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba ... Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, knocking out power to the entire country and leaving 11 million people without ...
8
False allegation surfaces against Democratic candidate in CD2 race
2022 election
Herrell and other Republicans accused Gabe ... Herrell and other Republicans accused Gabe Vasquez of misrepresenting himself and called his positions on police 'radical.'
9
'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder dies at 74
ABQnews Seeker
Dave Foreman was a self-proclaimed eco-warrior ... Dave Foreman was a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement
10
Lobo sophomore Samaha gains from tough loss in pro ...
Featured Sports
Khahil and Rita Samaha sat stoically ... Khahil and Rita Samaha sat stoically Tuesday at the New Mexico's McKinnon Family Tennis Stadium, occ ...