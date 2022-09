A person was struck by an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus on Wednesday afternoon near the University of New Mexico campus.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said the crash occurred at Princeton and Central. She did not give any details on the injuries to the person who was hit.

“Preliminarily it appears the pedestrian stepped into the roadway as the bus was driving,” she said. “The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital.”