 Two people die in crash east of Roswell - Albuquerque Journal

Two people die in crash east of Roswell

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

A man and woman from Mississippi died after colliding with a semi truck on US 380 and Red Bridge Road near Roswell Tuesday, according to a news release from the New Mexico State Police.

“For reasons still under investigation, a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Arlie Plunk Jr, 89, and occupied by Billie J. Plunk, 83, that was eastbound on US 380 collided with the trailer of the Freightliner,” the release states. “Mr. and Ms. Plunk, both of Bay Springs, Mississippi sustained fatal injuries in the crash.”

State Police are continuing to investigate.

