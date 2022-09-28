 Santa Fe police charge teen in homicide at park - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe police charge teen in homicide at park

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police arrested a teenage boy on Wednesday in the homicide of a 60-year-old man in August at a park in Santa Fe.

Judah Trujillo (Santa Fe Police)

Santa Fe Deputy Chief of Police Ben Valdez said Judah Trujillo, 16, is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence in the Aug. 10 death of Samuel Cordero. A charging document was not available on Wednesday.

Valdez said officers found Trujillo at an apartment near Rufina and Richards and detained him without incident. He said Trujillo will be booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center.

Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to Ragle Park for reports of an unconscious person. They found Cordero dead from at least one gunshot wound.

“Through the course of this investigation detectives identified Trujillo as the suspect,” Valdez said. “… Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for him and search warrants for two residences in Santa Fe.”

He said Trujillo was not found as police executed the search warrants but detectives were “able to learn the real-time location of Trujillo” which was at the apartment near Rufina and Richards.

“This case remains under active investigation and as additional information becomes available it will be provided,” Valdez said.

