 ABQ man convicted in deadly 2020 robbery - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ man convicted in deadly 2020 robbery

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A jury found Noah Duran guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2020 shooting death of a man during a robbery at a Northeast Albuquerque park.

Jurors apparently agreed with prosecutors who argued that Duran, 18, and another teenager lured Elijah Mirabal to the park to rob him, then fatally shot Mirabal in an exchange of gunfire.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury also found Duran guilty of attempted armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated battery and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Duran faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

This trial marked Duran’s second on the same charges. A judge declared a mistrial May 2 after a jury deadlocked on all five felony counts.

Duran’s attorney, Ryan Villa, told jurors at trial that Duran returned fire in self defense after Mirabal pulled a pistol and opened fire, striking Duran four times and seriously injuring him.

Villa told jurors in opening statements last week that the shooting was “simply a drug deal gone bad,” not a robbery.

Prosecutors told jurors that Duran’s codefendant set up a drug deal on the social media platform Snapchat with the intention of robbing Mirabal, 22, at North Domingo Baca Park, near Wyoming and Paseo del Norte NE.

Mirabal pulled a handgun to defend himself and was killed in the resulting shootout, Assistant District Attorney Guinevere Ice told jurors last week during opening statements.

Duran was convicted of aggravated battery for shooting a passenger in Mirabal’s car who was struck in the leg during the exchange of gunfire.

Duran’s codefendant, Jaden Sandoval, 18, also faces charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in Mirabal’s death. No trial has been scheduled in that case.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ man convicted in deadly 2020 robbery

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ man convicted in deadly 2020 robbery
ABQnews Seeker
A jury found Noah Duran guilty ... A jury found Noah Duran guilty Wednesday of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2020 shooting death of a man during a robbery ...
2
Santa Fe police charge teen in homicide at park
ABQnews Seeker
Police arrested a teenage boy on ... Police arrested a teenage boy on Wednesday in the homicide of a 60-year-old man in August at a park in Santa Fe. Santa Fe ...
3
ART bus driver hits person near UNM
ABQnews Seeker
A person was struck by an ... A person was struck by an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus on Wednesday afternoon near the University of New Mexico campus. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque ...
4
NM manufacturers should embrace innovation, experts say
ABQnews Seeker
Companies can offer training to help ... Companies can offer training to help ‘upskill’ workforce
5
False allegation surfaces against Democratic candidate in CD2 race
2022 election
Herrell and other Republicans accused Gabe ... Herrell and other Republicans accused Gabe Vasquez of misrepresenting himself and called his positions on police 'radical.'
6
'Eco-warrior' and Earth First! co-founder dies at 74
ABQnews Seeker
Dave Foreman was a self-proclaimed eco-warrior ... Dave Foreman was a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement
7
Up early, Bedonie pursues a 'clean' campaign
2022 election
She plans to win the race ... She plans to win the race through face-to-face meetings
8
County looks for 'casual' jail guards
ABQnews Seeker
In an effort to address perennial ... In an effort to address perennial understaffing at its jail, Bernalillo County is now ...
9
Texas, NM miss settlement deadline in groundwater case
ABQnews Seeker
Barring an agreement, a trial will ... Barring an agreement, a trial will be held in January in Iowa