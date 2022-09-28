Actor Timothy Granaderos drawn to psychological thriller’s complexity, story

Timothy Granaderos is always looking for a challenging role.

The actor is no stranger to the film industry, as his credits include “13 Reasons Why,” “Runaways” and “T@gged.”

In the latter series – which was filmed in Albuquerque – he played Ash Franklin.

“I fell in love with Albuquerque,” he says. “I had such a good time on that show working with (director) Hannah Macpherson on it. We’re still friends to this day. We definitely have to start on another project.”

Granaderos is currently starring in the psychological thriller, “Devil’s Workshop,” alongside Radha Mitchell and Emile Hirsch. The film is directed by Chris von Hoffmann.

The film opens in theaters and on demand on Friday, Sept. 30.

“Just in time for scary season,” Granaderos quips.

In “Devil’s Workshop,” struggling actor Clayton, played by Granaderos, is desperate for a role as a demonologist.

He contacts Eliza, played by Mitchell, an expert in devil lore, to help him prepare and spends the weekend at her home.

Eliza forces Clayton to confront his troubling past, perform dark rituals and sacrifice a goat.

Granaderos is asked does Eliza want to help Clayton, seduce him – or destroy him?

“You’ll have to watch the film,” he says.

Granaderos was drawn to the project because of the film’s complexity and Clayton’s story.

“He’s a 30-something-year-old actor that is struggling to make it,” he says. “Then there’s the grounded emotional exploration. That was scary and very honest. I think, as humans, we have this pit of vulnerability and we protect it. I was able to bring myself into the role because I’m constantly learning what I am in this world.”

Granaderos says during the weeks of filming, he had a lot of time to think about Clayton’s journey.

“We were doing a lot of night shoots, so it was exhausting,” he says. “But the thrill of being on set carried me through. I hope that the film provokes some emotion and I hope the audience is spooked with the story.”

