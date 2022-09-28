 SFiFF announces the first 15 featured titles for the festival - Albuquerque Journal

SFiFF announces the first 15 featured titles for the festival

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

A scene from the film, “Broker,” which will screen at the Santa Fe International Film Festival in October. (Courtesy of Santa Fe International Film Festival)

It’s nearly October, which means the Santa Fe International Film Festival is right around the corner.

The 14th edition of the festival takes place Oct. 19-23, in Santa Fe.

Jacques Paisner, SFiFF artistic director, released the first 15 feature titles for the upcoming festival.

Paisner says with more than 300 hours of programming, four theaters, new films from Hirokazu Koreeda, Ali Abbasi and Mary McCartney, and a lifetime achievement award for Godfrey Reggio, this year will be phenomenal.

“I saw how the audience reacted to ‘Broker’ in Cannes, and how ‘Wildcat’ brought down the house in Telluride, so I’m very excited to see how these films are received in Santa Fe,” he says. “I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody here next month having an amazing time seeing these films and chatting about them throughout town.”

More SFiFF information
To view full schedule of events for the Santa Fe International Film Festival, visit santafe.film

The first 15 films are:

“Broker” directed by Koreeda.

“Holy Spider” directed by Abbasi.

“If These Walls Could Sing” directed by McCartney.

“Wildcat” directed by Melissa Lesh, Trevor Beck Frost.

“Return to Seoul” directed by Davy Chou.

“Hunt” directed by Lee Jung-jae.

“EO” directed by Jerzy Skolimowski.

“Geographies of Solitude” directed by Jacquelyn Mills.

“Retrograde” directed by Matthew Heineman.

“Once Within A Time” directed by Reggio.

“Call Jane” directed by Phyllis Nagy.

“Raymond and Ray” directed by Rodrigo García.

“The Thief Collector” directed by Allison Otto.

“Close” directed by Lukas Dhont.

“The Novelist’s Film” directed by Hong Sang-soo.

