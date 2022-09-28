SFiFF announces the first 15 featured titles for the festival

It’s nearly October, which means the Santa Fe International Film Festival is right around the corner.

The 14th edition of the festival takes place Oct. 19-23, in Santa Fe.

Jacques Paisner, SFiFF artistic director, released the first 15 feature titles for the upcoming festival.

Paisner says with more than 300 hours of programming, four theaters, new films from Hirokazu Koreeda, Ali Abbasi and Mary McCartney, and a lifetime achievement award for Godfrey Reggio, this year will be phenomenal.

“I saw how the audience reacted to ‘Broker’ in Cannes, and how ‘Wildcat’ brought down the house in Telluride, so I’m very excited to see how these films are received in Santa Fe,” he says. “I’m really looking forward to seeing everybody here next month having an amazing time seeing these films and chatting about them throughout town.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.