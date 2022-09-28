Singer-songwriter Jimmy Climbs is bringing ‘neon pop’ to Albuquerque’s music scene

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Climbs classifies his music as “neon pop.” His style is vivid, catchy and sure to create a buzz.

“All the singles that I’ve released … most of them maintain a pretty high energy,” said Climbs.

In February 2020, the musician left his hometown of San Diego to come to Albuquerque. Climbs said he has been singing most of his life and has a musical background, but also grew up around graphic design, photography and videography, which helped spread his artistic prowess. He eventually started performing stand-up comedy at open mic nights in downtown San Diego.

Then the pandemic hit and rerouted his aspirations.

When he came to Albuquerque, he reverted back to his musical upbringing and began writing and producing tracks. He started with sharing cover songs for a year before releasing his first single.

Climbs said about the process, “I wanted to prove that this thing is really accessible. A lot of people get caught up in the tools … you just need the story, and to know how to tell a story.”

Additionally, he helped form Monsoon Music House, a collective in Albuquerque that helps musicians network. The group doesn’t just allow musicians to collaborate on songs, but offers support in other aspects that come with being in the industry like marketing, video production and navigating social media.

“We’re trying to … maintain but also cultivate that culture,” Climbs said about the city’s music scene. “These days, you wear so many different hats, and I feel like if you don’t embrace that … it’s tricky.”

Albuquerque’s music scene is fortunate with the addition of Climbs. His instant support for other artists is admirable, but his sound and style also heightens the rock and pop landscape of the city.

Climbs began releasing singles last year. He now has six songs available to stream, and each is as melodious as the next. Falling within the indie pop and soft rock realms – if “neon pop” needed a juxtaposition – Climbs produces tracks that are infectious, which allows listeners to groove to the rhythm.

The catchiness is complemented by fine lyrics as well, ranging from relationships to views on society, including his latest release “Good Daze,” in which he sings, “The world’s on fire, but the heat feels amazing.”

Climbs’ first full album will be released on Oct. 3, a collection that he considers “very introspective.”

“It’s a delicate balance,” Climbs said about his music and message. “It’s the evolution of finding my place. I’m excited.”

He and his fellow bandmates are set to headline an album release party Saturday, Oct. 1, at Insideout. He serves as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, and will be joined by lead guitarist and background vocalist Myles Chavez, bassist Abel Gonzalez and drummer Luke Seelau.

The band is ready to provide the audience with some high energy rock ‘n’ roll as they perform the album live.

“I still put a lot of value on a good live show, probably more than anything,” Climbs said about what’s most important about modern exposure. “Do we put on a damn good show? Do we provide an experience? Yeah, I’d like to say we do.”