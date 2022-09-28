 Explore the culture of Greece at the ABQ Grecian Festival - Albuquerque Journal

Explore the culture of Greece at the ABQ Grecian Festival

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Asteria members Georgiana Varangis, left and Antonia Pattichis perform a Greek Folk Dance at the Grecian Festival held at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in 2021. The festival is back this weekend. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

This weekend, surround yourself in the sounds, authentic cuisine and colorful costumes of Greece, as the Grecian Festival hits Albuquerque.

Take part in jewelry shopping and educate yourself on the Orthodox Christian faith with a tour of the St. George Church.

“We have a small Greek community … our festivals, this has been going on since 1975,” said Diane Kapuranis, Grecian Festival chairperson. “What you get is wonderful food and drinks, and our whole intention or goal is for people that come through the gates of the church and onto the property to feel like they just immersed themselves in Greece.”

People into jewelry will love the wide selection of options.

“We do have several vendors that are in our church hall on the property, they do sell a variety of items that are either from Greece or Greek-inspired,” Kapuranis said. “There’s three of them in particular that sell some form of jewelry that has that Grecian flair to it.”

Once you are done shopping, you could pick up a quick bite on site.

“We have a wide variety of traditional Greek foods, from lamb to chicken, to the different types of pizzas and anything that you can think of when it comes to your Greek fare,” Kapuranis said. “We have pastries that have been made in-house by the ladies of the church community, and a really popular dish where you have vanilla ice cream and that you take the back of our pastry, the crumbles from the baklava, and you just crumble it on top of the vanilla ice cream.”

For those who cannot get enough of the cuisine, the Grecian Festival is offering cooking lessons.

“Throughout the weekend, we have about six cooking lessons where one of the ladies from our church will cook different things such as a pastries sometimes or a side food Greek food item or a main food entree,” Kapuranis said. “But everything is made from scratch in our kitchen, like the pastries are made through the summer and the chicken and lamb skewers are prepped and cooked fresh on site.”

For those who have not attended a Grecian Festival, why not start this week?

“I just think it is really great that when they walk through these doors, they just get into the excitement and the warmth and hospitality,” Kapuranis said “The live music and good food creates a really nice experience for the people that attempt to come out.”

Grecian Festival is also offering a free park and ride service at the southwest corner of Lomas and University boulevards NE. The van is scheduled to come and go every 15 minutes.

“Park and ride runs the entire weekend and it’s a really safe, easy, no hassle way to get down to the festival and to go back,” Kapuranis said.

Grecian Festival
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2

WHERE: Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 308 High St. SE

HOW MUCH: $5 ($2 seniors 62 and older), free admission for active duty military, police, fire, EMT personnel and kids age 11 and under

MORE INFO: abqgreekfest.com

