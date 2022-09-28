Shinedown brings honesty, revelation with ‘Planet Zero’ when society needs it the most

Shinedown has a knack for releasing music at the right time, especially if a listener is in need of a little honesty.

The hard rock outfit is in tune, no pun intended, with the state of current affairs, and offers not only social criticism, but hope as well.

That’s exactly what listener’s receive with the band’s latest album, “Planet Zero.”

“We tell true stories; we write about what we’re living or what we’re seeing,” Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch said.

The group will visit Albuquerque on Wednesday, Oct. 5, during its latest headlining tour, with support from Jelly Roll and John Harvie.

“When you get out there, it’s so different, I find it beautiful and fascinating,” Kerch said of Albuquerque. “It’s cool to me. … It’s a different planet.”

Shinedown’s roots trace back to Jacksonville, Florida, where they formed during the turn of the century. Kerch, who was the seventh drummer to audition for the band, and lead singer Brent Smith are the only original members still with the group.

Since the band released “Leave a Whisper” in 2003, they evolved into one of the top acts in rock music, and have maintained that status for almost two decades, accumulating more than 6.5 billion global streams and hold the Billboard record for the most mainstream rock No. 1 hits ever. Their albums have sold 10 million copies worldwide and each has earned platinum or gold certification.

Kerch said, “We just really pride ourselves in putting out a quality record from front to back and every song we labor over to make sure that, hopefully, there’s always favorites.”

“Planet Zero” is Shinedown’s seventh studio album and has similarities to their transformative 2008 record, “The Sound of Madness,” from sound to structure to message. Singles “Planet Zero” and “Daylight” highlight the album, but deeper tracks such as “Dysfunctional You” and “American Burning” truly make it a complete collection.

The album has an almost warcry feel to it, presenting society with a new frontier that is achievable through contemplation rather than escape. If a person can tame their internal revolutions, admit their flaws and move forward, then perhaps humanity can progress as a whole.

“We’re all fragile in our own ways, no matter what tough exterior you put out there,” Kerch said. “Introspection creates humbleness you can take out into the world.”

He added, “It was really important to get (“Planet Zero”) out when everything is still poignant and people can relate to it because I think that’s one thing that Shinedown has been able to do over the years, and why fans have continued to stick with us is that our songs are relatable.”

Shinedown’s longevity in the music world is due to a combination of good music and listener connection throughout their entire catalog, not just the hits. There’s comfort found within the powerful words and rhythm, a reminder that there’s hope among the chaos, and you’re not alone.

Kerch said, “If you have that honesty in your music, it translates.”