What to do this week: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Fall means festival season, so get out your best graphic tee and hit the streets. Before you know it, it will be time to hit the pumpkin patch. If you would like to stay indoors, there are plenty of events happening around the area, including a “Stranger Things” night at “Skate-O-Mania.”

This more than rocks

Albuquerque Fall Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE, inside the Creative Arts Building.

Enter at Gate 3 at San Pedro and Copper NE. There will be more than 50 dealers who have collections of beads, fossils, slab, diamonds and other goods for sale. Admission is free, but there may be a parking fee. More information can be found at abqfallshow.wixsite.com/abq-fall-show

Cultivate culture at IPCC

From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St. NW, hosts the Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival.

Visitors can explore the work of 45 artists while meeting, conversing, and shopping directly from Native artists. The two-day event also features cultural Native dances and artist demonstrations. This event is free for museum members, or with admission. Tickets prices run from $7-$12 (free for children under 5) and can be purchased at indianpueblo.org

Skate like it’s the ’80s

Head on out to the “Skate-O-Mania” on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. for a special “Stranger Things” night to celebrate the launch of “Netflix in Your Neighborhood.”

Skate sessions are 4-6 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. The rink is located at 400 Paisano St. NE. Tickets start at $10 for admission and an all-day pass is $15 at rollerkingnm.com

Fall is in the air

Fall in love with autumn all over again as the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, 2601 Central Ave. NW, hosts the Harvest Festival. The two-day event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. Visitors can explore a variety of landscapes throughout the garden, listen to live music, enjoy festival treats, local brews and celebrate the beauty of the season.

Tickets range from $6-$12 (free for children 2 and under) and can be purchased at cabq.gov

Work the runway

Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, the SWAIA partners with the Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, 1297 Bishops Lodge Road in Santa Fe, for a fashion show.

Native designer Amber-Dawn Bear Robe will bring fashion week to Santa Fe. The show features materials from Native American fashion pioneer Lloyd Kiva New given from the archives of collectors Robert Black and Doreen Picerne. Tickets start at $25, plus fees, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com

A legend goes digital

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, “Music for the Eyes: A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience” begins its run at Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW.

Tickets are available beginning at 6 p.m. and sold every half hour through 8:30 p.m. The dazzling colors will give visitors a better understanding of her work and ideas. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $20 for children ages 3-12, plus fees, at electricplayhouse.com.