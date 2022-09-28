 What to do this week: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6 - Albuquerque Journal

What to do this week: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Courtesy of Netflix

Fall means festival season, so get out your best graphic tee and hit the streets. Before you know it, it will be time to hit the pumpkin patch. If you would like to stay indoors, there are plenty of events happening around the area, including a “Stranger Things” night at “Skate-O-Mania.”

 

This more than rocks
Albuquerque Fall Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2, at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE, inside the Creative Arts Building.
Enter at Gate 3 at San Pedro and Copper NE. There will be more than 50 dealers who have collections of beads, fossils, slab, diamonds and other goods for sale. Admission is free, but there may be a parking fee. More information can be found at abqfallshow.wixsite.com/abq-fall-show.

 

Cultivate culture at IPCC
From 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St. NW, hosts the Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival.
Visitors can explore the work of 45 artists while meeting, conversing, and shopping directly from Native artists. The two-day event also features cultural Native dances and artist demonstrations. This event is free for museum members, or with admission. Tickets prices run from $7-$12 (free for children under 5) and can be purchased at indianpueblo.org.

 

Skate like it’s the ’80s
Head on out to the “Skate-O-Mania” on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m. for a special “Stranger Things” night to celebrate the launch of “Netflix in Your Neighborhood.”
Skate sessions are 4-6 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and 8-10 p.m. The rink is located at 400 Paisano St. NE. Tickets start at $10 for admission and an all-day pass is $15 at rollerkingnm.com.

 

Fall is in the air
Fall in love with autumn all over again as the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden, 2601 Central Ave. NW, hosts the Harvest Festival. The two-day event takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. Visitors can explore a variety of landscapes throughout the garden, listen to live music, enjoy festival treats, local brews and celebrate the beauty of the season.
Tickets range from $6-$12 (free for children 2 and under) and can be purchased at cabq.gov.

 

Work the runway
Beginning at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, the SWAIA partners with the Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, 1297 Bishops Lodge Road in Santa Fe, for a fashion show.
Native designer Amber-Dawn Bear Robe will bring fashion week to Santa Fe. The show features materials from Native American fashion pioneer Lloyd Kiva New given from the archives of collectors Robert Black and Doreen Picerne. Tickets start at $25, plus fees, and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

 

A legend goes digital

Beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, “Music for the Eyes: A New Georgia O’Keeffe Experience” begins its run at Electric Playhouse, 5201 Ouray Road NW.

Tickets are available beginning at 6 p.m. and sold every half hour through 8:30 p.m. The dazzling colors will give visitors a better understanding of her work and ideas. Tickets are $30 for general admission, $20 for children ages 3-12, plus fees, at electricplayhouse.com.

 

A new beginning
The inaugural SWAIA Santa Fe Indian Market in Albuquerque will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2, at Glorieta Station, 573 Commercial St. NE. The event will feature more than 70 Native artists. Admission is free to attend. More information can be found at swaia.org/october-in-abq.

 

Got an event we should know about? Reach out to Ivan Leonard at ileonard@abqjournal.com.

Home » Entertainment » What to do this week: Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
What to do this week: Sept. 30 to Oct. ...
Coming This Week
Fall means festival season, so get ... Fall means festival season, so get out your best graphic tee and hit the streets. Before you know it, it will be time to ...
2
What to do this week: Sept. 23-29, 2022
Coming This Week
Events include: ¡Globalquerque!, UNM women's soccer, ... Events include: ¡Globalquerque!, UNM women's soccer, a sculpture garden tour or checking out a historic steam locomotive or electric cars
3
What to do this week: Sept. 16-22
Coming This Week
The World Cup is in two ... The World Cup is in two months so if anyone has any good bar suggestions let me know. Brazil has Jesus on their side ...
4
What to do this week: Sept. 9-15
Coming This Week
I hope everyone had a happy ... I hope everyone had a happy Labor Day weekend and stayed hydrated.   Bluegrass and Americana show Beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, ...
5
What's happening in ABQ: Sept. 2-8
Coming This Week
College football was back last week ... College football was back last week but finally we get teams that matter playing. As a Pac-12 alum, I would like to see Oregon ...
6
What's happening in ABQ: Aug. 26-Sept. 1
Coming This Week
It is so close to football ... It is so close to football season but what about kickball season? I feel like we should have more adult leagues considering everyone likes ...
7
What's happening in ABQ: Aug. 19-25
Coming This Week
Fútbol season is heating up as ... Fútbol season is heating up as we inch closer to the World Cup this year. For any Americans looking for optimism, last time the ...
8
What’s happening in ABQ: Aug. 12-18, 2022
Coming This Week
From outdoor flamenco to Raekwon in ... From outdoor flamenco to Raekwon in The Q for two shows, not to mention Grammy winner Kathy Mattea visiting NM and a Big Time ...
9
What’s happening in ABQ August 4-11
Coming This Week
Curious about how alcohol gets distilled? ... Curious about how alcohol gets distilled? Craving a good family picnic/cookout? Looking to try out your trivia skills? Read on!