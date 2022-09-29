APD IDs man shot and injured by police in SE ABQ

The Albuquerque Police Department released the name of a man who was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers overnight Monday at an apartment off East Central.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said 26-year-old Oron Newson is recovering from his injuries at a hospital and once released will “be facing multiple felony charges.”

Atkins said police were called to a dispute between Newson and a neighbor at the Whispering Sands complex when he barricaded himself inside an apartment.

She said when police tried to negotiate with Newson he fired at officers and one officer fired back.

“Initially, officers thought (Newson) was not wounded,” Atkins said. “SWAT was called out to assist and upon (Newson) surrendering the wound was found and (he was) taken to the hospital to be treated.”

Police Chief Harold Medina said the incident began with an argument over a parking spot at the complex, exacerbated by alcohol and a gun.

Court records show Newson has been charged three times since 2018 with pointing a gun at someone, twice while intoxicated. Two of those cases have been dismissed due to witnesses not cooperating.

Two of the cases happened in the past several months and Newson had a warrant out for his arrest in one of the incidents when the police shooting occurred, according to court records. In that case, on July 30, a tenant at the Whispering Sands apartments told police a neighbor — later identified as Newson — walked into his apartment and pointed a gun at him.

The man told police, according to court records, he tried to de-escalate but Newson tried to fight him before leaving with the gun. Police identified the neighbor as Newson by distinct tattoos viewed on the victim’s Ring camera.

The police shooting happened at the same complex months later.

Chase Jewell, an APD spokesperson, said in an initial release that police responded around 11 p.m. to the complex for a dispute. He said one of the people involved in the dispute, identified as Newson, then barricaded inside an apartment.

“While officers were working on negotiating with this individual, shots were fired,” Jewell said. “It was reported that this individual had fired at police and at least one officer had discharged their firearm.”

Ivonne Wilson, Newson’s grandmother, said his family loves him and she is glad he’s going to be OK.

“I’m just sorry it happened,” she said. “Like a lot of young people, he’s young and just trying to find his way and things happen.”