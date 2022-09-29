ABQ man charged in death of infant daughter

Authorities have arrested an Albuquerque man in the death of his infant daughter earlier this year.

Adam Garcia, 24, was charged late last month with child abuse in the March 16 death of 5-month-old Trinity Garcia.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said U.S. Marshals arrested Garcia on Wednesday and he will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It’s unclear who Garcia’s attorney will be.

Nicole Dimas, Trinity’s mother, told the Journal that she was so excited when she found out she was having a girl last year. She and Garcia, her long-time boyfriend, had two young sons but she couldn’t wait to have a daughter.

“My pregnancy with her was very difficult and long awaited,” Dimas said “I was very happy when I finally had her and then I didn’t have her for very long.”

Garcia previously faced charges of child abuse and domestic violence.

According to court records, he was charged with battery against a household member in November and the charge was dismissed through a diversion program. A year earlier, Garcia was charged with child abuse, battery against a household member and criminal damage to property but those charges were dismissed by prosecutors.

The specifics of those cases were unclear and no charging documents were available.

On Feb. 13, officers were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after Dimas brought Trinity in because the baby had trouble breathing, according to the complaint. Doctors discovered the girl had a brain bleed and “inexplicable bruising” to her face.

Dimas told police Trinity had been sick for 10 days but had been “her usual playful self” the day before and nobody had dropped the baby. She said Garcia had recently been staying with her at the family’s home in Southeast Albuquerque.

Dimas told police she doesn’t allow Garcia to be alone with Trinity due to a previous incident where he “shielded himself from police with one of their children,” according to the complaint.

Police said Dimas told them Garcia left her when she was pregnant with Trinity “citing his inability to handle and lack of desire for an additional child.” She also said she didn’t believe Garcia harmed Trinity but called him and asked if “anything happened” when he laid her down.

Dimas’ mother told police Garcia would spank the children but she never saw him “excessively discipline them.”

When he was interviewed, Garcia told officers Trinity could have been injured when she was placed into her crib, first saying “I” but changing the pronoun to “we,” according to the complaint. He said the bruising on Trinity’s face could have come from “scratching in her sleep.”

Police said Trinity’s condition was “rapidly deteriorating” and she died from her injuries on March 16. An autopsy found Trinity died from blunt head trauma and listed the death as a homicide.

Detectives searched Dimas’ phone and found messages she sent to Garcia, accusing him of killing their daughter and saying he was in “for a rude awakening,” according to the complaint.

Dimas told the Journal taking her daughter off life support was an excruciating decision. She said she was by her daughter’s side every day during her month-long stay in the hospital.

“One day my daughter was my daughter and the very next day she was literally brain dead,” she said. “It’s crazy how it happened. My daughter was fine and then overnight she was not herself anymore.”

Trinity loved unicorns and Minnie Mouse and Dimas said she would dress her in bows like the cartoon character.

Dimas said in her daughter’s short life she had an impact on those around her, including the doctors and nurses who cared for her in the hospital.

“She didn’t have to do anything at all but just be there, the love that was in her was so strong she made everyone love her,” she said. “On the very last day every single doctor and nurse came to pay their respects and wore unicorns.”