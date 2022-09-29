 Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after UK calms markets - Albuquerque Journal

Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after UK calms markets

By Joe McDonald / Associated Press

BEIJING — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Britain’s central bank moved forcefully to stop a budding financial crisis.

Market benchmarks in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney added more than 1%. Shanghai and Tokyo also rose. Oil prices edged lower after jumping by more than $3 per barrel the previous day.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index surged 2% on Wednesday for its biggest gain in seven weeks after the Bank of England announced it would buy as many government bonds as needed to restore order to financial markets.

That helped to calm investor fears that planned British tax cuts would push up already high inflation. That had caused the value of the British pound to fall to its lowest level since the 1970s and bond prices to plunge.

“The risk of a major financial accident has been reduced in the short term,” David Chao of Invesco said in a report. “The focus will return to the still pressing macro challenges facing major economies.”

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,053.33 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.7% to 26,365.36. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 1.3% to 17,466.89.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 1.3% to 2,196.97 and Sydney’s S&P ASX 200 rose 1.8% to 6,577.70.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,719.04 after the Bank of England said it would buy bonds over the next two weeks to stop a slide in prices. Investors were rattled by plans for 45 billion pounds ($48 billion) of tax cuts with no spending reductions.

The central bank earlier warned crumbling confidence in the economy posed a “material risk to U.K. financial stability.” The International Monetary Fund took the rare step of urging a member of the Group of Seven advanced economies to abandon its plan for tax cuts and more borrowing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.9% to 29,683.74. The Nasdaq composite climbed 2.1% to 11,051.64.

Despite Wednesday’s gain, the S&P 500 is down more than 20% from its Jan. 3 record, which puts it in what traders call a bear market.

Forecasters see more turbulence ahead due to worries about a possible recession, higher interest rates and even higher inflation.

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury, or the difference between its market price and the payout if held to maturity, briefly exceeded 4% on Wednesday, its highest level in a decade.

Investor are growing increasingly worried that aggressive interest rate hikes this year by the Federal Reserve and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the global economy into recession.

The investment giant Vanguard puts the chance of a U.S. recession at 25% this year and at 65% next year if the Fed follows through on expectations it will raise rates again and keep them elevated through next year.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 42 cents to $81.73 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract surged $3.65 on Wednesday to $82.15. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed 44 cents to $87.61 per barrel in London. It gained $3.05 the previous session to $89.32.

The dollar gained to 144.43 yen from Wednesday’s 143.96 yen. The euro declined to 96.85 cents from 97.43 cents.

Home » Business » Most Recent Biz News » Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after UK calms markets

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
It's lights out at the San Juan Generating Station
ABQnews Seeker
Coal-fired operation shuts down after five ... Coal-fired operation shuts down after five decades marking the end of an era
2
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Nation
Hurricane Ian, one of the most ... Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out ...
3
Lawsuit filed against TikTok in New Mexico boy's death
ABQnews Seeker
Suit alleges defendants failed to provide ... Suit alleges defendants failed to provide any warnings or safeguards that could have prevented (the boy's) death
4
Man arrested in infant girl's death
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy found child died from blunt ... Autopsy found child died from blunt head trauma, death listed as homicide
5
NM counties ask for help in operating jails
ABQnews Seeker
While cities arrest more people, the ... While cities arrest more people, the counties foot the bill for holding them
6
Development moratorium extended for Los Ranchos
ABQnews Seeker
Trustees continue to wrestle with high-density ... Trustees continue to wrestle with high-density controversy
7
APD IDs man shot and injured by police in ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says Oron Newson, 26, had ... APD says Oron Newson, 26, had fired at officers
8
NM student recites poetry at White House reading event
ABQnews Seeker
First lady hosts young poets from ... First lady hosts young poets from around US
9
Albuquerque man convicted in deadly 2020 robbery
ABQnews Seeker
His attorney calls the shooting 'simply ... His attorney calls the shooting 'simply a drug deal gone bad'
10
Teen arrested in August killing of Santa Fe man
ABQnews Seeker
Youth charged with an open count ... Youth charged with an open count of murder