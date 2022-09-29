 1 found dead after shooting in Southwest Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

1 found dead after shooting in Southwest Albuquerque

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Staff Writer

One person is dead following reports of a shooting in Southwest Albuquerque early Thursday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Bataan SW, near the intersection of Bridge and Coors, shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, the department said in a release. They found one person dead when they arrived.

The homicide unit has been called out to investigate.

No further details were released.

Detectives were investigating another shooting in this area Sunday night. In that incident, officers responded to Bataan and Coors SW after reports of a shooting. They located one person with wounds who was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Police have not provided any other updates in that shooting.

