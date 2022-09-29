Ivey-Soto steps down from powerful committee post

SANTA FE — Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto has resigned as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee after meeting with the top Democrats in the chamber — Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth and President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart.

His resignation came as Stewart this week had moved forward with efforts to force him out of the post, citing sexual harassment allegations against him and the need to maintain a safe environment at the Roundhouse.

In a one-page resignation letter, Ivey-Soto, a Democrat, thanked Wirth and Stewart for meeting with him to discuss public service and “how we in the Senate may best serve the State of New Mexico.”

Ivey-Soto’s four-year term as a senator representing part of Albuquerque runs through the end of 2024.

In the letter, he said he didn’t want to be a distraction to the work of the Senate or harm it as an institution. Rather, he said, his focus is on serving the people of District 15.

“I know I still have much to learn about being a servant leader, and I commit myself to improvement in that area,” Ivey-Soto said. “The problems we face are too great, and we must all work together.”

A Senate committee meeting had been set later Thursday to weigh Stewart’s recommendation that Ivey-Soto be removed as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, a panel that vets elections and ethics legislation and holds confirmation hearings for executive appointees.

The meeting was canceled Thursday.

Shortly after this year’s legislative session, Ivey-Soto was accused by lobbyist Marianna Anaya of groping and pinching her in 2015, and of sexual harassment and abusive behavior this year. She levied the allegations in an open letter in February, called on Ivey-Soto to resign and filed a harassment complaint with the Legislature.

A month later, a coalition of advocacy groups accused Ivey-Soto of a pattern of abusive behavior against women.

Ivey-Soto has vigorously denied the allegations. Earlier this month, he said his attorney had been notified that the investigation into the complain had been suspended indefinitely — with no determination of probable cause by an investigative subcommittee that would trigger public hearings and potentially discipline.

The subcommittee’s decision has not extinguished calls for Ivey-Soto to be expelled from the Senate, as a coalition of progressive advocacy groups held a news conference outside the Roundhouse this week calling for both his ouster and an overhaul of the Legislature’s anti-harassment policy.

Dan Boyd of the Journal Capitol Bureau contributed to this article.