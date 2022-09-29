 US long-term mortgage rates up for 6th week; 30-year at 6.7% - Albuquerque Journal

US long-term mortgage rates up for 6th week; 30-year at 6.7%

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the sixth straight week, marking new highs not seen in 15 years, before a crash in the housing market triggered the Great Recession.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate climbed to 6.70% from 6.29% last week. By contrast, the rate stood at 3.01% a year ago.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those looking to refinance their homes, jumped to 5.96% from 5.44% last week.

Rapidly rising mortgage rates threaten to sideline even more homebuyers after more than doubling in 2022. Last year, prospective homebuyers were looking at rates well below 3%.

Freddie Mac noted that for a typical mortgage amount, a borrower who locked in at the higher end of the range of weekly rates over the past year would pay several hundred dollars more than a borrower who locked in at the lower end of the range.

Last week, the Federal Reserve bumped its benchmark borrowing rate by another three-quarters of a point in an effort to constrain the economy, its fifth increase this year and third consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase.

Perhaps nowhere else is the effect of the Fed’s action more apparent than the housing sector. Existing home sales have been in decline for seven straight months as the rising cost to borrow money puts homes out of reach for more people.

The government reported Thursday that the U.S. economy, battered by surging consumer prices and rising interest rates, shrank at a 0.6% annual rate from April through June. That was unchanged from the previous estimate for the second quarter.

Fed officials forecast that they will further raise their benchmark rate to roughly 4.4% by year’s end, a full point higher than they envisioned as recently as June. And they expect to raise the rate again next year, to about 4.6%. That would be the highest level since 2007.

By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage and an auto or business loan. Consumers and businesses then presumably borrow and spend less, cooling the economy and slowing inflation.

Mortgage rates don’t necessarily mirror the Fed’s rate increases, but tend to track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. That’s influenced by a variety of factors, including investors’ expectations for future inflation and global demand for U.S. Treasurys.

Home » News » Nation » US long-term mortgage rates up for 6th week; 30-year at 6.7%

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
It's lights out at the San Juan Generating Station
ABQnews Seeker
Coal-fired operation shuts down after five ... Coal-fired operation shuts down after five decades, marking the end of an era
2
Ivey-Soto steps down from powerful committee post
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto has resigned as ... Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto has resigned as chairman of the Senate Rules Committee after meeting with the top Democrats in the chamber — Senate Majority ...
3
Lawsuit filed against TikTok in New Mexico boy's death
ABQnews Seeker
Suit alleges defendants failed to provide ... Suit alleges defendants failed to provide any warnings or safeguards that could have prevented (the boy's) death
4
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South ...
Nation
Rescue crews waded through flooded streets ... Rescue crews waded through flooded streets and used boats Thursday in a scramble to save people trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed a cross-section of ...
5
1 found dead after shooting in Southwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
One person is dead following reports ... One person is dead following reports of a shooting in Southwest Albuquerque early Thursday, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Officers responded to the ...
6
Man arrested in infant girl's death
ABQnews Seeker
Autopsy found child died from blunt ... Autopsy found child died from blunt head trauma, death listed as homicide
7
NM counties ask for help in operating jails
ABQnews Seeker
While cities arrest more people, the ... While cities arrest more people, the counties foot the bill for holding them
8
Development moratorium extended for Los Ranchos
ABQnews Seeker
Trustees continue to wrestle with high-density ... Trustees continue to wrestle with high-density controversy
9
APD IDs man shot and injured by police in ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD says Oron Newson, 26, had ... APD says Oron Newson, 26, had fired at officers
10
NM student recites poetry at White House reading event
ABQnews Seeker
First lady hosts young poets from ... First lady hosts young poets from around US