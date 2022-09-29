 Bandelier to host Fall Fiesta event on Oct. 8 - Albuquerque Journal

Bandelier to host Fall Fiesta event on Oct. 8

By Journal Staff Report

On Saturday, Oct. 8, Bandelier will host its first Fall Fiesta since 2019.

The event will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Frijoles Canyon in the main picnic area and around the Bandelier Visitor Center.

Handmade items that are expected to be available for sale include pottery, jewelry, drums and carvings.

The Oak Canyon Dancers from the Pueblo of Jemez, are scheduled to present traditional dances several times during the day.

“This is a wonderful opportunity, and we are very lucky to have these fine Pueblo artisans and demonstrators come and share their skills, knowledge, and beautiful work. Their stories and knowledge of the area help us make connections with the Pueblos that surround Bandelier today and the Ancestral Pueblo people,” said Bandelier Superintendent Patrick Suddath, in a news release.

Free shuttle buses are required to access Frijoles Canyon and will run every 20 minutes, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting at the White Rock Visitor Center.

Park entrance fees are $25 per private vehicle, $20 per motorcycle, or $15 per bicycle/individual. All entrance passes are valid for 7 days.

An annual pass to Bandelier is $45. Camping fees are not included in entrance fees.

Visit nps.gov/band for more information.

Bandelier National Monument
INFO: 505-672-3861, nps.gov/band

