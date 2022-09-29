Fishing Line for Sept. 29, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Xavier Hernandez of Grants caught a 35-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a Whopper Plopper lure Sept. 20. of Grants caught a 35-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a Whopper Plopper lure Sept. 20.

Mike Murphy of Albuquerque caught a 19-inch, 5.1-pound largemouth bass at Conchas Lake using a Z-Man Gobi Ned Rig on Sept. 19.

Nathaniel Sierra of Albuquerque caught a 24-inch, 7.5-pound largemouth bass at Elephant Butte Lake using a chartreuse 12 to 15-foot diving crankbait Sept. 21.

Omarie Chrisman of El Paso caught a 25-inch, 7-pound catfish at Lake Roberts using chicken pieces Sept. 13.

Eric Chavez of Albuquerque caught 31 smallmouth bass and six largemouth bass on ranging in size from 9-19 inches on the Pecos River using a 3-inch paddle-tail swimbait near Santa Rosa on Sept. 17.

Mike Jozwiakowski of Santa Fe caught and released a 19-inch brown trout on the Rio Grande using a black Woolly Bugger fly in the upper box Sept. 22.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using corn and salmon, peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 35 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was good using spinners and prince nymph flies.

Fishing for catfish at Clayton Lake was fair to good using chicken liver and homemade dough bait.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Conchas Lake was fair to good using Ned Rigs.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries). Tentative stocking of Rio Grande cutthroat trout is set for spring 2023.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using Pistol Pete spinner flies, Woolly Bugger flies and Joe’s Flies. Fishing for pike was good using gold Double Cowgirl spinners.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using pink PowerBait Mouse Tails.

National forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access including Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using ginger flies and green Pistol Pete spinner flies with a water-filled bobber.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Alice was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using Trout Magnet lures, garlic PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was fair using Panther Martin spinners and nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake has reopened to the public and had no reports from anglers this week.

Morphy Lake State Park has reopened to the public and had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was 54 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using 3-inch brown trout-pattern Rapala lures, copper beadhead flies and worms.

Streamflow on the Red River below the Red River Hatchery on Monday morning was 66 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon eggs and beadhead nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 429 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using black Woolly Bugger flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was 33 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was 27 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco Monday morning was 17 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using chartreuse PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at the Shuree Ponds was fair to good using caddis dry flies and beadhead nymph flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was slow. Fishing for white bass was fair using deep-diving lures while trolling. Fishing for smallmouth bass and largemouth bass was fair using swimbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures. Fishing for crappie was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair using punch bait and nightcrawler worms. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low 70s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for smallmouth bass and catfish at Abiquiú Lake was slow to fair using live worms.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 435 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using Whopper Plopper lures, Rat-L-Trap lures and homemade streamer flies.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was good using hopper dry flies and black and gold Panther Martin spinners.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using worms, Pistol Pete spinner flies and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was fair using chicken liver and cut bait.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using leech-pattern flies and Woolly Bugger flies.

Grants Riverwalk Pond has dried up due to pump failure. The city is planning to repair the pumps but is taking this opportunity to dredge the pond. They expect the pond to be offline for at least two to three months. Fish stockings will be discontinued until all work is done.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow near Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 32 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using mop flies and worms.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was fair to good using silver spinners and orange PowerBait.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake. Conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass at Navajo Lake was fair using Ned Rigs. Fishing for pike was slow to fair using jerkbaits. Fishing for kokanee salmon was slow.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake and below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 103 cfs and 404 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and small Rapala trout pattern lures. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using worms and PowerBait. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 497 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using midge dry flies and midge emerger flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using orange glitter PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using chartreuse split tail soft plastic baits on a gold jighead.

Tiger Park Reservoir had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Tingley Beach was slow using hot dogs.

Fishing for trout at Trout Lakes was good using olive leech pattern flies.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for bass at Alumni Pond was fair using small perch-pattern diving lures, jointed swimbaits and flies. Fishing for catfish was slow using worms.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was slow to fair using white grubs. Fishing for bass was slow to fair using crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was fair using small crankbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using live shad and gizzard shad cut bait.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was good using shad and cut bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was fair to good using chartreuse 12 to 15-foot diving crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using white and chartreuse curly-tail grubs. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using grubs and live minnows. Fishing for walleye was slow to fair using nightcrawler worms.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 104 cfs. Fishing for catfish was good using cut bait.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was fair to good using chartreuse PowerBait and flies. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken pieces and nightcrawler worms.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Trees Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for all species was slow at Young Pond.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair using peach PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair using live worms. Fishing for bass was fair to good using live worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using shrimp, worms and chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 5 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for longnose gar at Brantley Lake was fair using cut bait. Fishing for catfish was fair using cut bait.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for largemouth bass at Eunice Lake was good using blue and silver Roostertail spinners.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was fair using hot dogs.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair using PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was fair using nightcrawler worms and shrimp.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair using homemade garlic dough bait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 99 cfs. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was good using 3-inch paddle-tail swimbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Perch Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and stink bait.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 5 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

