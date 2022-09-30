 Man found dead in NE ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Man found dead in NE ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said officers responded around 5 p.m. to reports of a person dead in the 3600 block of Pitt NE, near Comanche and Eubank.

“When Officers arrived they discovered a lifeless male,” he said. “This is being investigated as a suspicious death and the Homicide Unit will be taking over the investigation.”

DeAguero said an autopsy will be done to determine how the man dead and nobody is in custody. He gave no other details.

