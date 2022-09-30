After 19 years, the hill is gone — at Isotopes Park

Field crews take a dig at the 'Topes Slope in center field Thursday at Isotopes Park. The hill, which had been part of the ballpark since 2003, has been removed at the request of Major League Baseball due to its safety concerns. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) Here is another look at the early morning work (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal) A photo of perspective from the Isotopes show the near-complete work and the height of the wall in center field -- about 12 feet high. (Forest Stulting/Albuquerque Isotopes) In the inaugural 2003 season, Oklahoma's center fielder #44 Marcus Thames holds up the ball to show the umpire that he had made the catch at the wall on top of the hill in center field. (Jim Thompson/Journal) Awash with personality, Albuquerque's Joc Pederson holds up the ball at the base of the Slope to indicate he'd made the catch in 2014. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) In 2006, Isotopes outfielder Eric Reed got a running start up the hill and took a leap onto the fence -- but could not snag the home run hit by Casey McGehee. (Greg Sorber/Journal) Tony Gwynn, Jr. makes a catch in center field against the wall during Thursday's game against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, May 23, 2013. (Marla Brose/Journal) Prev 1 of 7 Next

It’s another poignant reminder that the only constant in life is change.

The Albuquerque Isotopes’ season ended late Wednesday, but an even more memorable passage took place early Thursday.

At Isotopes Park, a field crew removed the 5-foot-6 earthen incline in front of 12-foot center-field fence until, alas, it was no more. The site of some spectacular outfield plays — and misplays — since Isotopes Park opened in 2003 has to be dug up and flattened at the request of Major League Baseball, who felt it was a safety concern.

The hill — called by some the ‘Topes Slope, was as part of the ballpark’s identity, much like the iconic Isotopes logo and the club and ballpark’s connection to “The Simpsons” episode from which the Isotopes derived their nickname.

But the hill is gone