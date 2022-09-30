After 19 years, the hill is gone — at Isotopes Park

It’s another poignant reminder that the only constant in life is change.
The Albuquerque Isotopes’ season ended late Wednesday, but an even more memorable passage took place early Thursday.
Today’s ceremonial first dig brought to you by #MountainWestGolfScapes #RIPHill pic.twitter.com/h6FH2woK4T
— Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) September 29, 2022
At Isotopes Park, a field crew removed the 5-foot-6 earthen incline in front of 12-foot center-field fence until, alas, it was no more. The site of some spectacular outfield plays — and misplays — since Isotopes Park opened in 2003 has to be dug up and flattened at the request of Major League Baseball, who felt it was a safety concern.
What a difference a day makes @ABQTopes pic.twitter.com/rSvtHPLJzi
— IsotopesGroundsCrew (@ABQGroundsCrew) September 29, 2022
The hill — called by some the ‘Topes Slope, was as part of the ballpark’s identity, much like the iconic Isotopes logo and the club and ballpark’s connection to “The Simpsons” episode from which the Isotopes derived their nickname.
But the hill is gone, and I can’t help but think of this sad, bluesy song.