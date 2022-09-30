Netflix launches interactive site of its New Mexico productions

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Eldorado High School. Sawmill Market. Roller King.

These are just a few of the many locations used by the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” while in production in New Mexico.

With each episode, viewers from across the world get a glimpse of New Mexico.

This is exactly the reason Netflix is launching “Netflix in Your Neighborhood: New Mexico.” The website – NetflixNM.com – is designed to make it easy for fans from around the world to explore some of New Mexico’s most famous public filming sites. It launches Friday. Netflix will also have a hot air balloon at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to kick off the campaign.

This is the first U.S. site of its kind for Netflix, and gives fans the chance to visit filming locations of popular titles such as “Stranger Things 4,” “End of the Road,” “The Harder They Fall,” “Army of the Dead” and “Daybreak.”

Nick Maniatis, of Production Policy, North America at Netflix, said a similar campaign started in Canada and proved to be successful for the streaming giant.

Work on the site has taken about six months.

“New Mexico was the No. 1 place to launch this campaign,” Maniatis said. “We’re committed to New Mexico and feel very lucky to have the partnership. New Mexico has versatility in its landscape and we can double for other locations.”

Netflix has been working with local and state tourism departments to build more film tourism.

When “Breaking Bad” aired, it brought film tourism to Albuquerque, and the city remains a tourist hot spot because of “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff “Better Call Saul.”

Cody Johnson, spokesman for the New Mexico Tourism Department, said the New Mexico True brand has been a magnet brand for domestic tourists.

“The brand promises adventure steeped in culture here in the Land of Enchantment,” Johnson said. “The state’s growing film industry has created entrepreneurial opportunities for New Mexicans to build new visitor experiences.”

Johnson said film tourism is a segment of business travel and the department wants the film industry to be more than a segment of business travel.

“We believe New Mexico can become an entertainment mecca with additional investments in visitor experiences like studio tours, amusement parks and immersive experiences,” Johnson said.

Maniatis said “Netflix in Your Neighborhood” allows users to search for filming locations by film or series title, or by searching an area of the state.

Set locations are highlighted in Albuquerque, Moriarty, Los Lunas, Galisteo, Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Sandia Park and Chama, while also featuring directions to these spots. The site also highlights tourist attractions and hidden gems near filming locations.

“Some locations on New Mexico’s site include the Aspen Vista Hiking Trail in the Santa Fe National Forest, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, and Tomé Hill in Los Lunas,” Maniatis said.

The website will be updated as new TV series and movies are filmed in the state.