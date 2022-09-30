 Netflix launches interactive site of its New Mexico productions - Albuquerque Journal

Netflix launches interactive site of its New Mexico productions

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Queen Latifah, center, films a scene for the Netflix film, “End of the Road,” in Albuquerque. Netflix has launched its “Netflix in Your Neighborhood: New Mexico” program, which gives fans a chance to see the film locations around the state. (Courtesy of Netflix)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Eldorado High School. Sawmill Market. Roller King.

These are just a few of the many locations used by the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” while in production in New Mexico.

With each episode, viewers from across the world get a glimpse of New Mexico.

This is exactly the reason Netflix is launching “Netflix in Your Neighborhood: New Mexico.” The website – NetflixNM.com – is designed to make it easy for fans from around the world to explore some of New Mexico’s most famous public filming sites. It launches Friday. Netflix will also have a hot air balloon at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to kick off the campaign.

Behind the scenes of “The Harder They Fall,” which was filmed in Santa Fe. From left is DelRoy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, Jacobi Howard, Regina King and Jonathan Majors. The film is one of many Netflix films to be shot in New Mexico and featured in Netflix’s newest campaign, “Netflix in Your Neighborhood.” (David Lee/Netflix)

This is the first U.S. site of its kind for Netflix, and gives fans the chance to visit filming locations of popular titles such as “Stranger Things 4,” “End of the Road,” “The Harder They Fall,” “Army of the Dead” and “Daybreak.”

Nick Maniatis, of Production Policy, North America at Netflix, said a similar campaign started in Canada and proved to be successful for the streaming giant.

Work on the site has taken about six months.

“New Mexico was the No. 1 place to launch this campaign,” Maniatis said. “We’re committed to New Mexico and feel very lucky to have the partnership. New Mexico has versatility in its landscape and we can double for other locations.”

Netflix has been working with local and state tourism departments to build more film tourism.

When “Breaking Bad” aired, it brought film tourism to Albuquerque, and the city remains a tourist hot spot because of “Breaking Bad” and its spinoff “Better Call Saul.”

Cody Johnson, spokesman for the New Mexico Tourism Department, said the New Mexico True brand has been a magnet brand for domestic tourists.

“The brand promises adventure steeped in culture here in the Land of Enchantment,” Johnson said. “The state’s growing film industry has created entrepreneurial opportunities for New Mexicans to build new visitor experiences.”

Johnson said film tourism is a segment of business travel and the department wants the film industry to be more than a segment of business travel.

“We believe New Mexico can become an entertainment mecca with additional investments in visitor experiences like studio tours, amusement parks and immersive experiences,” Johnson said.

Maniatis said “Netflix in Your Neighborhood” allows users to search for filming locations by film or series title, or by searching an area of the state.

Set locations are highlighted in Albuquerque, Moriarty, Los Lunas, Galisteo, Santa Fe, Bernalillo, Sandia Park and Chama, while also featuring directions to these spots. The site also highlights tourist attractions and hidden gems near filming locations.

“Some locations on New Mexico’s site include the Aspen Vista Hiking Trail in the Santa Fe National Forest, the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in Albuquerque, and Tomé Hill in Los Lunas,” Maniatis said.

The website will be updated as new TV series and movies are filmed in the state.

Online
To visit the locations of Netflix filmed productions in New Mexico, visit NetflixNM.com.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Netflix launches interactive site of its New Mexico productions

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Wrongful death suit over vet's death settled
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit had alleged medical negligence at ... Lawsuit had alleged medical negligence at Truth or Consequences facility
2
BernCo extends manager's contract for another three years
ABQnews Seeker
New agreement also boosts annual salary ... New agreement also boosts annual salary from $195K to $215K
3
Courts look to alter cannabis expungement
ABQnews Seeker
Citing strain, chief justice says individuals ... Citing strain, chief justice says individuals should need to apply for process
4
$2.5 billion for fire damage relief included in spending ...
ABQnews Seeker
People, businesses and other groups, such ... People, businesses and other groups, such as acequias, can apply for relief
5
Netflix launches interactive site of its New Mexico productions
ABQnews Seeker
Netflix to launch interactive site of ... Netflix to launch interactive site of its New Mexico productions
6
County extends manager's contract for another three years
ABQnews Seeker
New agreement also boosts annual salary ... New agreement also boosts annual salary from $195K to $215K
7
Balloon Fiesta will have heftier security
ABQnews Seeker
Officials considered large-scale events elsewhere in ... Officials considered large-scale events elsewhere in the US
8
1 dead in reported shooting in Southwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Witness says that a spray of ... Witness says that a spray of bullets came through a window
9
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rescue crews piloted boats and waded ... Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by ...