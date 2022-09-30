 BernCo extends manager's contract for another three years - Albuquerque Journal

BernCo extends manager’s contract for another three years

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Bernalillo County’s manager is getting another three years on the job.

The County Commission on Tuesday voted to extend County Manager Julie Morgas Baca’s contract until October 2025. The new agreement also raises her annual salary to $215,000 from $195,000.

The commission voted unanimously to approve the new deal after members took turns praising Morgas Baca’s leadership.

Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca (Source: Bernalillo County)

“I have found her to be very available, very trustworthy and honest with me,” said Commissioner Debbie O’Malley, adding that Morgas Baca in her time also has forged strong relationships with county staff.

“She truly cares about the people who work for her.”

Other commissioners complimented Morgas Baca for helping the county pivot as necessary during the pandemic, and for keeping a large and complex government operation running smoothly.

The county’s current year general fund budget is about $374 million. The county also has about 2,800 staff positions, though about 500 of them are presently vacant.

The commission originally appointed Morgas Baca as manager in 2015. It then re-upped her contract in 2018.

Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said she has accomplished “some pretty amazing things” while in the manager role, citing the county’s move from shared digs with city government to a $72 million county headquarters building in Downtown.

“She got us our own building — that project alone, I couldn’t imagine the work it took and how many department heads it took to organize and communicate, and work together to make that happen,” he said.

