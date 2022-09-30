 Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony - Albuquerque Journal

Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony

By Mark Sherman / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her first appearance on the Supreme Court bench in a brief courtroom ceremony Friday, three days before the start of the high court’s new term.

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses attended the invitation-only ceremonial investiture for Jackson, the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice John Roberts wished the 52-year-old Jackson a “long and happy career in our common calling,” the traditional welcome for a new justice.

She took her place at the far end of the bench to Roberts’ left, just next to Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The justices are seated by seniority.

During the ceremony Jackson also followed the custom of every other new justice since 1972 and sat in a chair that once belonged to John Marshall, who served as chief justice for 34 years in the early 1800s.

Marshall also was a slaveholder, perhaps adding a special poignancy to Jackson taking her place in his onetime possession. She is only the third Black justice in the court’s history, along with her new colleague Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Justice Thurgood Marshall.

Friday’s ceremony included the reading of the commission appointing Jackson to the court. She also repeated the oath she took when she formally joined the court in June, just after the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

Breyer was among a courtroom filled with dignitaries, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Speaker Paul Ryan, a Jackson relative through marriage.

Jackson’s parents, daughters, brother and in-laws had a front-row seat.

Several wives of current and former justices also attended, including Virginia “Ginni” Thomas. Thomas was interviewed Thursday by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Jackson was confirmed in April on a 53-47 vote in the Senate, with three Republican senators joining all Democrats to support her.

Biden had pledged during his presidential campaign that he would nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court.

Biden, Harris, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff spent a few minutes with the justices before the court convened, court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe said.

The president said nothing during the five-minute, tightly scripted courtroom ceremony.

Jackson and Roberts walked down the 36 front steps of the court for photos following the ceremony. They chatted briefly on the court plaza, and when Roberts departed, the justice’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, joined her.

“I’m so proud of you,” Dr. Jackson said, as they embraced in front of a gathering of reporters and well-wishers.

Jackson is the first justice appointed by a Democratic president since Justice Elena Kagan joined the court in 2010. Kagan was appointed by former President Barack Obama, who also appointed Justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2009.

It appeared Obama would get a third high court pick when Justice Antonin Scalia died in February 2016. But Senate Republicans refused to take up Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, then serving as a federal appeals court judge. Garland, now Attorney General, also participated in Friday’s ceremony.

Former President Donald Trump eventually chose Justice Neil Gorsuch, the first of his three Supreme Court appointees, to fill Scalia’s seat.

___

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report.

Home » News » Nation » Justice Jackson makes Supreme Court debut in brief ceremony

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Netflix launches interactive site of its New Mexico productions
ABQnews Seeker
Netflix to launch interactive site of ... Netflix to launch interactive site of its New Mexico productions
2
Early release for inmates under scrutiny in race for ...
2022 election
Ronchetti has said he will push ... Ronchetti has said he will push for legislation to stiffen criminal penalties
3
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
ABQnews Seeker
A revived Hurricane Ian set its ... A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina's coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge ...
4
Amid pressure, Ivey-Soto gives up committee post
ABQnews Seeker
As it stands now, the committee's ... As it stands now, the committee's vice chairman is Democrat Leo Jaramillo of Española
5
1 dead in reported shooting in Southwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Witness says that a spray of ... Witness says that a spray of bullets came through a window
6
$2.5 billion for fire damage relief included in spending ...
ABQnews Seeker
People, businesses and other groups, such ... People, businesses and other groups, such as acequias, can apply for relief
7
Courts look to alter cannabis expungement
ABQnews Seeker
Citing strain, chief justice says individuals ... Citing strain, chief justice says individuals should need to apply for process
8
Balloon Fiesta will have heftier security
ABQnews Seeker
Officials considered large-scale events elsewhere in ... Officials considered large-scale events elsewhere in the US
9
Wrongful death suit over vet's death settled
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit had alleged medical negligence at ... Lawsuit had alleged medical negligence at Truth or Consequences facility
10
BernCo extends manager's contract for another three years
ABQnews Seeker
New agreement also boosts annual salary ... New agreement also boosts annual salary from $195K to $215K