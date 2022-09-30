Homicide on West Side leaves 1 dead

One person was shot to death late Thursday night between Coors and Atrisco, south of Interstate-40, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police responded to reports “that an individual had been shot” around 11 p.m. in the area of Palasades and Punta Alta NW, APD Officer Chase Jewell said in an APD news release.

“Officers arrived and had one victim transported to a local area hospital for life threatening injuries,” Chase said. “They later succumbed to their injuries while seeking medical treatment.”

The APD Homicide Unit was called out to take over the investigation.