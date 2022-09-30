Launch reenactment honors Fiesta’s origins

Thirteen hot air balloons launched early Friday morning from the south parking lot of Coronado Center mall in a reenactment of the seminal 1972 balloon rally that evolved into the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta — now celebrating its 50th anniversary.

On hand, and in some cases inside the balloon gondolas, were the original pilots or members of their families.

“It just feels really good,” said Denny Flodan, also known as “Capt. Phogg,” one of those original pilots. “It’s very special because it’s got such a history and it’s been a part of me and I’ve been a part of it. I did not anticipate having as much of an emotional reaction as I’m having, but it’s wonderful.”

He also paid tribute to the vision of the late Sid Cutter, who is credited with founding the Balloon Fiesta. “He had this incredible ability for promotion and to make the best out of everything he touched,” Floden said.

Originally from Michigan but now living in Florida, Floden said he was happy on this day just to be along for the ride. “I don’t have to think. I get to be a passenger and I don’t get that very often. And I don’t have to pay for it,” he said laughing.

Prior to the launch, a breakfast program was presented inside Coronado Center, honoring the original pilots, those who early on worked to create the Balloon Fiesta and their families.

“I was always proud to stand beside my husband,” said Jewel Cutter of her late husband. “The launch field has turned into an oasis of joy and camaraderie. I’m very proud of what we’ve become.”

Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, Chris Cutter, 30, is also a balloon pilot. “As someone who was not old enough to see that first balloon event, this is awesome,” he said of the reenactment. “It’s a great opportunity to see how this whole thing first started, and to be here with the original pilots is just something extraordinary.”

Randy Sanchez, general manager of Coronado Center, noted that the spot in which the indoor breakfast and program were being held was 50 years ago a dirt lot from where the pilots launched on April 8, 1972. Shortly afterwards, bulldozers began moving earth as the mall expanded and went from being an outdoor mall to being an enclosed mall in February 1976.

Coronado, however, continued to maintain support for the growing Balloon Fiesta with its sponsorship of a balloon and providing space for the fiesta’s Park and Ride program.

That original 1972 gathering of balloons was assembled by Sid Cutter, as part of a 50th anniversary celebration for KOB radio. Then station manager Dick McKee wanted some kind of event to mark the anniversary and he and station employees came up with the idea of a balloon rally.

They approached Cutter, who operated Cutter Aviation and was one of the few people who owned and piloted a hot air balloon. Through his contacts, he was able to get commitments from 20 other people to come to Albuquerque and participate. Because of bad weather in parts of the country, a number of them were unable to make it. The 13 balloons that were present held a “roadrunner and coyote” competition.

Named for the Looney Tunes cartoon characters, a single balloon designated as the roadrunner, launches and is subsequently chased by the remaining coyotes. The winner is determined by who lands closest to where the roadrunner set down.

Denise Wiederkehr McDonald remembers that competition. She was a 15-year-old co-pilot to her father, Matt Wiederkehr. For a while they were positioned to win the race until a married couple, also from Minnesota, and flying separate balloons, displaced them.

The family continued to fly in or come as spectators in subsequent Balloon Fiestas. Matt Wiederkehr died three years ago.

Wiederkehr McDonald piloted balloons for a number of years but eventually gave it up in pursuit of a career with United Airlines, where she only recently retired as a pilot after 37 years.

Back as an unofficial balloon copilot on Friday, she got back into the swing of things quickly. “It was great. It was a beautiful morning and we had a really nice landing,” she said. “It just came back immediately, especially the ground crewing and inflating, just jumping back into the old days. It was special because 50 years ago I couldn’t envision that today we’d be reenacting the original rally and everything that’s happened in between. I could feel my dad there.”

Her sister, Donna Wiederkehr and mother, Bobbie Wiederkehr, were also in Albuquerque for the 50th anniversary. Her sister will be piloting their father’s balloon during fiesta.