 House approves $2.5 billion for NM fire relief - Albuquerque Journal

House approves $2.5 billion for NM fire relief

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez is joined by U.S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Gomez, of Rociada, and Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo, in a discussion about the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire complex on Sept. 26. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a bill that includes $2.5 billion for victims of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in northern New Mexico.

The fire began as two Forest Service burns and blazed across more than 340,000 acres.

On Thursday, the Senate passed the funding as part of a continuing resolution, a budget agreement that needs to be signed to avoid a government shutdown.

The bill now heads to President Biden’s desk. 

If approved, the legislation would direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to create a relief application program specifically for Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims. 

All of New Mexico’s Congressional Democrats voted to pass the stopgap funding bill. 

Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., said the federal government “has a moral obligation to do right” by the residents impacted by the fire.  

“I’ve looked New Mexicans in the eyes who have lost everything, from their irreplaceable family heirlooms, to their cherished land and livestock, to the food in the refrigerator,” Luján said. “Their heritage, their stories, their livelihoods—all upended by a fire started by the federal government and the flooding that followed.

Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., was credited with helping secure the wildfire relief funds. But Herrell voted against the full package.  

In a statement on Friday, she said she was proud to “have worked across the aisle” to compensate wildfire victims. 

But Herrell said the final version was a “government spending spree during a time of record inflation.” 

“I cannot in good conscience vote for reckless spending, especially when billions of dollars are being squeezed from hardworking American families,” Herrell said.

More Journal Polls

Home » ABQnews Seeker » House approves $2.5 billion for NM fire relief

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
ABQnews Seeker
A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall ... A revived Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina on Friday, threatening the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding after the deadly ...
2
House approves $2.5 billion for NM fire relief
ABQnews Seeker
Bill now heads to President's desk ... Bill now heads to President's desk
3
Teen charged in fatal shooting in SW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A 14-year-old was arrested after allegedly ... A 14-year-old was arrested after allegedly opening fire with an automatic rifle, killing a man, outside a house party early Thursday morning in Southwest ...
4
Launch reenactment honors Fiesta's origins
ABQnews Seeker
Thirteen hot air balloons launched early ... Thirteen hot air balloons launched early Friday morning from the south parking lot of Coronado Center mall in a reenactment of the seminal 1972 ...
5
Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Journals past
ABQnews Seeker
6
Homicide on West Side leaves 1 dead
ABQnews Seeker
One person was shot to death ... One person was shot to death late Thursday night between Coors and Atrisco, south of Interstate-40, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. Police responded ...
7
Poison dose raises alarm in death of Placitas dog
ABQnews Seeker
The sudden loss of Big Blue ... The sudden loss of Big Blue triggered a derailment in the brains of the two young men who loved him.
8
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two rock climbers, including a former ... Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, ...
9
Wrongful death suit over vet's death settled
ABQnews Seeker
Lawsuit had alleged medical negligence at ... Lawsuit had alleged medical negligence at Truth or Consequences facility