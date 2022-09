Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was apparently shot to death along East Central Friday afternoon.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, said around 2 p.m. officers were called to the area of Wyoming and Central for reports of a shooting.

“When they arrived, one individual was located deceased,” Atkins wrote in an email.

She did not immediately know if the person was male or female or have any other information about the incident.