 'When the Dogs Stop Barking' explores humanitarian border crisis

‘When the Dogs Stop Barking’ explores the humanitarian crisis at the border

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“NM 2 TRU (in progress),” Haley Greenfeather English (Red Lake/Turtle Mountain-Ojibwe/Irish). (Courtesy of 516 Arts)

The border landscape is a cauldron where political divisiveness and humanitarian turmoil converge.

The U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration Customs Enforcement monitor the area as a militarized zone, imprisoning countless asylum seekers in internment camps.

Open at 516 ARTS, “When the Dogs Stop Barking” exhibits the work of five artists exploring this humanitarian crisis spanning 1,954 miles from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean.

Makaye Lewis’ (Tohono O’odham) print “Roxy Didn’t Even Bark” inspired the exhibition’s title. Lewis lives within 60 miles of the border in Arizona on tribal land. Her dog Roxy never barks as the migrants pass by because she knows they are harmless. She does bark at law enforcement, who regularly interrogate Lewis even though she is a dual citizen of both her tribe and the U.S.

“Her people have been her for thousands of years, yet she gets profiled, ” said Rachelle Pablo, 516 curator. “Her work highlights the humane versus the inhumane.”

Lewis’ 2019 linoprint “Another Night at Home” reveals the constant whirling of helicopters creating a militarized zone.

Born in Luis Moya, Zacatecas, Mexico, Juana Estrada Hernández moved to the U.S. when she was 7 years old. A Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, Estrada Hernández uses her experience to expose the way the border transfigures humans into a negative identity through her printmaking and drawing. Her lithograph from her “Nuestra Historia Series 2019” reveals the choices some migrants must make between carrying a bottle of water or a loaf of bread when crossing a unforgiving terrain spiked by blistering heat and barbed wire.

Yvette Serrano of Phoenix created “Ice Thugs” based on the official shooting target for the Department of Homeland Security. Serrano reimagined it in an engraved cast mirror as an object for self-reflection for ICE agents and as a symbol of protest.

“The visitors are going to see themselves,” Pablo said. “It’s a response to racial profiling and stigma.”

Santa Fe sculptor Joshua Wells created a miniature cargo container in his 2022 “NA. MUH Cargo Co.” He was inspired by news stories of migrants who die after being stuffed into cargo containers. Spelled backwards, the title reads “human.”

Haley Greenfeather English’s (Red Lake/Turtle Mountain-Ojibwe/Irish) painting “#NM 2 Tru” was inspired by the “#FreeThemAll” billboard she made for the Fronteristxs collective, who are working to end migrant detention. English uses whimsical graphics and brash, vibrant colors to explore the oddity, humor and contradictory aspects of humanity.

‘When the Dogs Stop Barking’
WHEN: Through Dec. 31

WHERE: 516 ARTS, 516 Central Ave. SW

HOW MUCH: Free to attend

MORE INFO: at 505-242-1445, 516arts.org.

Home » Entertainment » Arts » ‘When the Dogs Stop Barking’ explores the humanitarian crisis at the border

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Historic locomotive Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe 2926 almost ...
Arts
The AT&SF 2926 was built in ... The AT&SF 2926 was built in 1944 and ran a million miles in the American Southwest before being retired to an Albuquerque park in ...
2
New Mexico town fiercely protective of its land and ...
Arts
Chilili's name is not to be ... Chilili's name is not to be confused with another small town in northern New Mexico called Chili, or the delicious condiment we put on ...
3
Eliminating mimosa seed pods can help larvae in check
Arts
Earlier this year you had some ... Earlier this year you had some sort of adult insects lay eggs throughout the mimosa, probably just at the spot where the flowers extended ...
4
'Grounded' explores the struggle between war and family
Arts
Fusion Theatre Company is staging 'Grounded' ... Fusion Theatre Company is staging 'Grounded' beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, at The Cell Theatre. The play runs on weekends through Oct. 16. 'Grounded' ...
5
'When the Dogs Stop Barking' explores the humanitarian crisis ...
Arts
Open at 516 ARTS through Dec. ... Open at 516 ARTS through Dec. 31, 'When the Dogs Stop Barking' exhibits the work of five artists exploring this humanitarian crisis spanning 1,954 ...
6
'Migratory' pairs the migration of plants and animals with ...
Arts
'Migratory,' developed by Mexico City artist ... 'Migratory,' developed by Mexico City artist Minerva Cuevas, will run at 516 ARTS through Dec. 31.
7
New immersive experience lets eventgoers interact with the legendary ...
Arts
The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum saw an ... The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum saw an opportunity to work with Albuquerque-based Electric Playhouse to create 'Music For The Eyes: A New Georgia O'Keeffe Experience
8
NM student recites poetry at White House reading event
ABQnews Seeker
First lady hosts young poets from ... First lady hosts young poets from around US
9
Festival poster artist Amado Peña's work an homage to ...
Arts
Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival: ... Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival: Balloon Fiesta Show runs from Thursday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2, and Oct. 6-9.