 'Migratory' pairs plants and animal migration with human movement

‘Migratory’ pairs the migration of plants and animals with human movement for survival

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

“Mapa mundial de la migración,” by Paul Mirocha. (Courtesy of 516 Arts)

Migration is as natural as hummingbirds flying south for the winter.

“Migratory” pairs the migration of plants and animals with human movement for survival.

Developed by Mexico City artist Minerva Cuevas, the exhibition spans the networks and creative environments between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso.

Minerva Cuevas

Cuevas asked multiple artists to submit their work, creating a mural, prints, video, glass and the book “The Migratory Yellow Pages/La Seccíon Amarilla de la Migracíon” in the Stanlee and Gerald Rubin Center for the Visual Arts at the University of Texas at El Paso. Filled with contributions from local and international visual artists, writers and organizations, the book provides information for migrants to have a welcoming journey.

The show runs at 516 ARTS through Dec. 31.

“She decided to focus on migration in a very broad way,” said Kerry Doyle, Rubin Center director and curator, in a telephone interview from El Paso. “She did a number of interviews with people and she invited them to create works that talk about the migration process.”

The contributors include artists as well as botanists and environmentalists.

Cuevas’ digital image “Migration is Natural,” tangled with fronds and foliage, serves as both a logo and poster for the show, Doyle said.

“All species migrate for their survival,” she said.

The instantly recognizable baby skunk Flower from “Bambi” symbolizes the text “Yes it could even happen to you,” Cuevas’ 2022 mural.

That stimulus could stem from politics or climate change.

“The line is from ‘Bambi,’ ” Doyle said. “Everybody in Mexico recognizes this simplified Disney style.”

“Migration is Natural” by Minerva Cuevas. (Courtesy of 516 Arts)

Paul Mirocha of Tucson, Arizona drew a migration map showing paths swirling across the globe.

“He was one of the scores of artists that contributed to the ‘Migratory Yellow Pages,’ ” Doyle said.

Denver’s Mikala Aragon Sterling drew cartoon animals using inkjet print on paper – bighorn sheep, antelope and owls.

Animals have migrated across history as well as borders.

“Untitled” by Mikala Aragon Sterling. (Courtesy of 516 Arts)

The delicate glass animal menagerie Cuevas collected emerged from the historic Cristales de Chihuahua Glass Factory in Juárez. The collection features elephants, a swan and a bear.

“She wanted to hearken back in time to when Juárez was a tourist destination,” Doyle explained. “She found all these stories about people seeing the glass blowing.”

At UTEP, visitors recognized figures from their grandparents’ home. Cuevas collected many of the items on eBay.

The poster “No One Is Illegal since always & forever” was submitted by a migrants’ rights group in London from their Right to Remain campaign.

Unlike many artists, Cuevas believes in making art without full authorship, Doyle said.

“She believes art is something that can and should be collaborative.”

Cuevas is a conceptual and socially engaged artist who develops projects in response to politically-charged events. She has shown her work in more than a dozen solo exhibitions in New York, Berlin, Mexico City and London. Her work has been part of group exhibitions in major museums worldwide, including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Museo Jumex, Mexico City; the Guggenheim Museum, New York; and the Musée d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris, among others.

‘Migratory’
WHEN: Runs through Dec. 31

WHERE: 516 ARTS, 516 Central Ave. SW

HOW MUCH: Free at 516arts.org, 505-242-1445

Home » Entertainment » Arts » ‘Migratory’ pairs the migration of plants and animals with human movement for survival

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'When the Dogs Stop Barking' explores the humanitarian crisis ...
Arts
Open at 516 ARTS through Dec. ... Open at 516 ARTS through Dec. 31, 'When the Dogs Stop Barking' exhibits the work of five artists exploring this humanitarian crisis spanning 1,954 ...
2
'Migratory' pairs the migration of plants and animals with ...
Arts
'Migratory,' developed by Mexico City artist ... 'Migratory,' developed by Mexico City artist Minerva Cuevas, will run at 516 ARTS through Dec. 31.
3
New immersive experience lets eventgoers interact with the legendary ...
Arts
The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum saw an ... The Georgia O'Keeffe Museum saw an opportunity to work with Albuquerque-based Electric Playhouse to create 'Music For The Eyes: A New Georgia O'Keeffe Experience
4
Historic locomotive Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe 2926 almost ...
Arts
The AT&SF 2926 was built in ... The AT&SF 2926 was built in 1944 and ran a million miles in the American Southwest before being retired to an Albuquerque park in ...
5
New Mexico town fiercely protective of its land and ...
Arts
Chilili's name is not to be ... Chilili's name is not to be confused with another small town in northern New Mexico called Chili, or the delicious condiment we put on ...
6
Eliminating mimosa seed pods can help larvae in check
Arts
Earlier this year you had some ... Earlier this year you had some sort of adult insects lay eggs throughout the mimosa, probably just at the spot where the flowers extended ...
7
'Grounded' explores the struggle between war and family
Arts
Fusion Theatre Company is staging 'Grounded' ... Fusion Theatre Company is staging 'Grounded' beginning on Friday, Oct. 7, at The Cell Theatre. The play runs on weekends through Oct. 16. 'Grounded' ...
8
NM student recites poetry at White House reading event
ABQnews Seeker
First lady hosts young poets from ... First lady hosts young poets from around US
9
Festival poster artist Amado Peña's work an homage to ...
Arts
Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival: ... Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival: Balloon Fiesta Show runs from Thursday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2, and Oct. 6-9.