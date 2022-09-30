 Taos man charged in girlfriend's shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Taos man charged in girlfriend’s shooting

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Police arrested a Taos man on Thursday for shooting his girlfriend outside their home.

Jeremiah Rael, 31, is charged with tampering with evidence and murder in the death of Brandi Davis. He is being held at the Taos County Detention Center. 

It is unclear if he has an attorney. 

Police were called to a dead body outside a house along State Road 518 just South of Taos, according to a criminal complaint filed in Magistrate Court. Police found Brandi Davis, 41, lying outside the house unresponsive. 

Neighbors told police that a gunshot was heard at around 3 p.m. Later, they identified the body and called 911 at around 5 p.m. They also confirmed Rael was living with Davis at the house. 

Rael fled the scene but turned himself in to the New Mexico State Police at around 9:00 p.m. 

Rael was previously charged with aggravated battery against a household member and battery on June 10 and his mother told police the couple had a history of domestic violence.

