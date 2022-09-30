 Albuquerque Aloft continues to thrill students - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Aloft continues to thrill students

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Children behold as hot air balloon pilot Bubba Waner sends a plume of fire into “Hubbabubba” at Inez Science and Technology Magnet School Friday morning. The balloon’s inflation, part of the annual Albuquerque Aloft event, was seen as a return to normal after years of pandemic disruptions. (Liam DeBonis/Albuquerque Journal)

Solomon Rimmer, an Inez Science and Technology Magnet School second grader, is a hot air balloon fanatic.

As a crew unfurled a yellow, blue, purple and pink-striped balloon at his school Friday morning, Rimmer and his brother Gabriel, who hadn’t even seen one inflate before then, were champing at the bit to go for a ride.

“I really want to get on,” Solomon said. “If they don’t let us, they’re mean,” Gabriel added.

Solomon Rimmer, right, and his brother Gabriel show off balloon cards as a crew prepared to inflate a balloon at Inez Science and Technology Magnet School Friday morning. (Liam DeBonis/Albuquerque Journal)

Much to their dismay, the balloon remained firmly tethered on the ground. But even that provided a thrill for Gabriel, who made a game of getting as close as possible to the balloon as it inflated and then scampering away.

The Rimmers were among hundreds of Inez students and families who rose early to gather around the balloon, which was inflated as part of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta’s annual tradition of bringing balloons into the backyards of local students.

Overall, about 179 balloons were inflated at about 116 schools in and around Albuquerque.

“We’re here for the kids,” pilot Bubba Waner said. “A lot of kids don’t get to go to Fiesta … they’re not going to get up close to the balloons, they’re not going to be able to interact.”

Named for its vibrant, gum-resembling colors as well as its pilot, Waner’s balloon is called “Hubbabubba.” But that’s no longer to be confused with the bubblegum itself, since students got in trouble for chewing it in class when Waner used to hand it out.

Still, the balloon’s reference to bubblegum proved a draw for students like King Maes, who was otherwise leery about the general idea of getting into the hot air balloon.

“I don’t like being in heights,” the 5-year-old said.

Zedekiah Peoples-Lewis, a fourth grader at Inez, was of a like mind, saying he had no intention of getting into the balloon and was just fine staying on land where he belonged.

“I am terrified of those heights,” he said.

Tiffani Cornish holds 2-year-old Elaine as a crew begins to inflate a hot air balloon at Inez Science and Technology Magnet School on Friday. (Liam DeBonis/Albuquerque Journal)

Hubbabubba’s inflation, part of the Albuquerque Aloft event, was something of a special occasion this year, according to Principal Casey Reid-Kadlec.

While this isn’t the first year there’s been a hot air balloon at Inez since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first time the school has been able to have the event without the shadow of social distancing, masks and other pandemic precautions.

“We’re finally back to normal,” Reid-Kadlec said, adding that her students were “super excited” to be back.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque Aloft continues to thrill students

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
12-year-old, uncle face armed robbery charges
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man and his 12-year-old ... An Albuquerque man and his 12-year-old nephew are accused of collaborating in five armed robberies over the past few months at Ross Dress for ...
2
Lawsuit filed after in-custody death in McKinley County
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Carroll was driving across New ... Robert Carroll was driving across New Mexico on his way from Kansas to Phoenix earlier this year when he pulled off Interstate 40, just ...
3
Lujan Grisham rescinds six pandemic-related executive orders
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham quietly rescinded ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham quietly rescinded six executive orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic this week, but an order declaring a public health emergency ...
4
Hot diggity dog — attempt to beat corndog-eating record ...
ABQnews Seeker
Geoff Esper, the second-ranked hot dog ... Geoff Esper, the second-ranked hot dog eater in the world, will be attempting to eat the most corndogs in three minutes this weekend at ...
5
Albuquerque Aloft continues to thrill students
ABQnews Seeker
Solomon Rimmer, an Inez Science and ... Solomon Rimmer, an Inez Science and Technology Magnet School second grader, is a hot air balloon fanatic. As a crew unfurled a yellow, blue, ...
6
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
ABQnews Seeker
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal ... A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in ...
7
Taos man charged in girlfriend's shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police arrested a Taos man on ... Police arrested a Taos man on Thursday for shooting his girlfriend outside their home. Jeremiah Rael, 31, is charged with tampering with evidence and ...
8
NM lawmakers examine prescribed burns in wake of disastrous ...
ABQnews Seeker
Prescribed burns are an important tool ... Prescribed burns are an important tool for preventing wildfires. But overgrown forests and a changing climate demand new strategies for using the tool, New ...
9
APD investigating homicide on East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Homicide detectives are investigating after a ... Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was apparently shot to death along East Central Friday afternoon. Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman, ...