 Hit cartels where it hurts to make them go away - Albuquerque Journal

Hit cartels where it hurts to make them go away

By Dan Klein / Retired APD Sergeant

New Mexico crime, as in most of the nation, is run by the cartels. While I agree we need to put violent offenders in prison for longer terms, they will just be replaced with a new violent offender. The cartels have plenty of violent men and women to step up when one of them is incarcerated. The cartels have plenty of drugs to replace those seized by law enforcement. Drugs and violent people are two things the cartels have a never ending supply of.

What will cause the cartels a real problem, and make them consider going to other states, is when/if the Department of Justice starts seizing their businesses and property where they launder the illegal drug money. This hits them where it hurts the most. The FBI must start seizing businesses and strip malls that are owned by the cartel and the cartel leaders, thus seizing their money, property and inhibiting their ability to launder their drug money. Once an investigation like this begins it will be long term, and it will probably surprise most people at who is involved in the money laundering side of their operation.

It’s just like when Walter White bought the carwash in “Breaking Bad.” Once the feds seized it, that made-for-TV criminal enterprise came to an end. I am sure there are a lot of strip malls and supposedly “honest” businesses all over Albuquerque and New Mexico that are in reality owned by the cartels and the people who run the cartels. It’s called RICO and tax evasion, and it is the best way to run these criminals out of our city.

This one falls upon the Department of Justice. It needs to start micromanaging all the cartel money laundering operations just as much as it has micromanaged APD. If they do this, maybe we can force the cartels out of our city and state.

