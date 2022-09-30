 Hot diggity dog — attempt to beat corndog-eating record this weekend at ABQ restaurant - Albuquerque Journal

Hot diggity dog — attempt to beat corndog-eating record this weekend at ABQ restaurant

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

The Muffler Man statue, which ExxonMobil brought to Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor this week. (Courtesy of Rich Bartel)

On Thursday, a crane lifted a 25-foot tall Muffler Man statue — holding a corndog — into the parking lot of Albuquerque restaurant, Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor.

The statue will be joined this weekend by Geoff Esper, the second-ranked hot dog eater in the world, who will attempt to set a world record eating the most number of corndogs in three minutes at the circus-themed restaurant.

Clowndog, which opened in 2020, is one of three businesses featured on ExxonMobil’s “Keep Route 66 Kickin'” tour, which is highlighting small businesses on the historic Route 66.

Last month, ExxonMobil brought the Muffler Man to Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In in Seligman, AZ, where they set a Guinness World Record for the most number of milkshake flavors (266). And later this month, the oil and gas company will bring the statue to Illinois for another record attempt— the most number of hot dogs eaten at a movie screening — at Litchfield Skyview Drive-In in Illinois.

The event at Clowndog this Saturday runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3624 Central SE.

