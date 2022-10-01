Archaeology Fair slated for Oct. 15 in Bernalillo

New Mexico is a prime spot for some great archaeological finds.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, the New Mexico Historic Preservation Division and the Bernalillo Community Museum will host the annual Archaeology Fair.

The event will be held at the Bernalillo Community Museum, 118 Calle Malinche in Bernalillo.

The event is free and open to the public, with no advance registration required. HPD began hosting the event, which takes place in a different site across New Mexico each year, in 1992.

“Over the last 30 years, the Archaeology Fair has been a way for us to bring archaeology to the people of New Mexico,” said Jeff Pappas, State Historic Preservation officer. “At the end of the day, the Archaeology Fair is really about communities coming together to celebrate public archaeology in the Land of Enchantment.”

Pappas said visitors of all ages will have the chance to watch technology demonstrations ranging from drone operations to flintknapping — the process of chipping away debris from certain rocks to shape them into sharpened tools — to using an atlatl, a spear-throwing weapon used since prehistoric times.

Attendees will also be able to pinch their own clay pots, view archaeological materials and tools, experience museum exhibits from museums like Explora Science Center and Children’s Museum of Albuquerque and New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs’ own Wonders on Wheels Mobile Museum.

A variety of local, state, and private entities will be on-hand for the Archaeology Fair, including the Archaeological Society of New Mexico, New Mexico State Land Office, Office of Archaeological Studies, Eastern New Mexico University, Friends of Tijeras Pueblo, New Mexico Archaeological Council, and the Martha Liebert Public Library in Bernalillo.