 Game Day: Aggies seek rare winning streak Saturday vs. FIU - Albuquerque Journal

Game Day: Aggies seek rare winning streak Saturday vs. FIU

By ABQJournal News Staff

GAME DAY: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT NEW MEXICO STATE

Saturday, 6 p.m.,

Aggie Memorial Stadium

VIEWING: FloSports.

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network (including 99.5 FM in Las Cruces/ The Varsity Network App)

LINE: NMSU -14½

THE SERIES: NMSU leads 1-0, having won 56-31 in Las Cruces in 2004.

ABOUT THE AGGIES: New Mexico State (1-4) looks to secure back-to-back victories for the first time since 2019 in the second of four straight contests at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Last Saturday, the Aggies ran for 357 yards and beat visiting Hawaii 45-26.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: FIU (1-2, 0-1 C-USA) is coming off a 73-0 loss to Western Kentucky in its league opener. FIU’s defense is allowing 537.3 yards per game, third worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

DID YOU KNOW? With the addition of Nikhil Webb Walker, NMSU has the only player in FBS football with a hometown in Jamaica. The linebacker recently joined the roster as a walk-on.

 

Home » From the newspaper » Game Day: Aggies seek rare winning streak Saturday vs. FIU

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lobo doubles team makes stirring run into pro tourney ...
College
These kids are all right. Perhaps ... These kids are all right. Perhaps even better than all right. The University of New Mexico doubles duo of Alexander Maggs and Jan Pucalka ...
2
Fall sports roundup: No. 3 Lobo women run second ...
College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – ... SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 3 New Mexico women's cross country team finished second Friday at ...
3
Game Day: Aggies seek rare winning streak Saturday vs. ...
College
GAME DAY: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT NEW ... GAME DAY: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT NEW MEXICO STATE Saturday, 6 p.m., Aggie Memorial Stadium VIEWING: FloSports. RADIO: Aggie Radio Network (including 99.5 FM in ...
4
Begay III brings in another big hitter to announce ...
College
When Notah Begay III spoke to ... When Notah Begay III spoke to friends and supporters of the New Mexico Grande Slam event on Thursday morning, he couldn't resist taking a ...
5
Gonzales sees UNM-UNLV as a 'great matchup' Friday at ...
College
The University of New Mexico and ... The University of New Mexico and UNLV football teams share some similarities, as each ...
6
Lobo basketball team hopes size solves problems
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos proved they could score ... The Lobos proved they could score some points in fast-paced games last season. But to take the next step, they added size and strength.
7
Sleep-deprived weekend for UNM's Ridenour: Vegas on Friday night, ...
College
Heath Ridenour, UNM's quarterbacks coach, has ... Heath Ridenour, UNM's quarterbacks coach, has a whole lot on his plate with a senior transfer QB lea ...
8
Lobos in the hunt for Tucker golf title
College
University of New Mexico golfer Albert ... University of New Mexico golfer Albert Boneta missed most of last season with a mysterious injury to his right wrist. But any lingering rust ...
9
UNM freshman Chavez works the NIL game, to a ...
College
Natalia Chavez's college basketball career officially ... Natalia Chavez's college basketball career officially began Monday – the first day of fall p ...