Game Day: Aggies seek rare winning streak Saturday vs. FIU

GAME DAY: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT NEW MEXICO STATE

Saturday, 6 p.m.,

Aggie Memorial Stadium

VIEWING: FloSports.

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network (including 99.5 FM in Las Cruces/ The Varsity Network App)

LINE: NMSU -14½

THE SERIES: NMSU leads 1-0, having won 56-31 in Las Cruces in 2004.

ABOUT THE AGGIES: New Mexico State (1-4) looks to secure back-to-back victories for the first time since 2019 in the second of four straight contests at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Last Saturday, the Aggies ran for 357 yards and beat visiting Hawaii 45-26.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS: FIU (1-2, 0-1 C-USA) is coming off a 73-0 loss to Western Kentucky in its league opener. FIU’s defense is allowing 537.3 yards per game, third worst in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

DID YOU KNOW? With the addition of Nikhil Webb Walker, NMSU has the only player in FBS football with a hometown in Jamaica. The linebacker recently joined the roster as a walk-on.