Fall sports roundup: No. 3 Lobo women run second at Notre Dame

By Journal Staff Report

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 3 New Mexico women’s cross country team finished second Friday at the 20-team Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational.

Gracelyn Larkin’s ninth place finish (in 16 minutes, 20.4 seconds) led the Lobos, and all five UNM scorers finished in the top 20. The Lobos’ 68 points trailed only winner North Carolina State (55), the unanimous top-ranked team, which was led by individual winner Katelyn Tuohy (15:50.4). Alabama (70) had finishers No. 2 and 3 and ran third.

The Lobo men, meanwhile, finished 17th of 21 teams. Kevin Mulcaire finished 41st at 24:06.9 to pace New Mexico.

The Lobos return to competition again on Oct. 14 at the Wisconsin Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison.

⋄ In Tucson, New Mexico State’s women finished second of six teams and the Aggie men at the Dave Murray Invitational. Host Arizona won both races. NMSU runs again Oct. 15 at Texas A&M.

VOLLEYBALL: UNM (10-3, 1-2 Mountain West) had a disappointing loss Thursday and little time to recoup. The Lobos host first-place Colorado State (10-4, 3-0) Saturday at 1 p.m. at Johnson Center.

The Lobos are coming off a 3-2 home defeat to Wyoming (25-18, 26-24, 12-25, 20-25, 24-22), their strong third- and fourth-set rally going for naught. Wyoming (5-10, 1-2) trailed 7-3 in the decisive first-to-15 fifth set but refused to be put away. Kaitlynn Biassou had a match-high 26 kills for UNM.

Colorado State has dominated the series with UNM, a 59-25 advantage, but the Lobos won the last matchup 3-1 last Oct. 30.

⋄ At the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico State (9-5, 2-1 Western Athletic Conference) tries to extend its win streak to three when it hosts Utah Tech (6-6, 0-3) at 1 p.m. The Aggies handed Southern Utah Thursday night 25-12, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23.

SOCCER: The New Mexico women started its two-game swing in the Colorado Springs area triumphantly on Thursday, shutting out host Air Force 2-0.

The Lobos (3-2-5, 1-0-2) broke a scoreless tie with two goals in an eight-minute span of the second half. Jadyn Edwards had an unassisted score, her seventh of the season, in the 72nd minute, and she assisted Zaria Katesigwa in the 70th. Sydney Davis had five saves in recording the clean sheet against the Falcons (4-4-2, 1-1-1).

UNM, in a virtual tie for first place with Utah State (5-3-4, 2-1) and Colorado State (4-3-4, 1-0-2), returns to action Sunday at Colorado College.

