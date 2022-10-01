 Visitor center now completed, but not yet unlocked - Albuquerque Journal

Visitor center now completed, but not yet unlocked

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Pablo and Nichole Garcia donned vintage clothing at the ribbon-cutting for the Route 66 Visitor Center on Friday. The venue is set to open some time next year. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

The Route 66 Visitor Center is done. It’s just not ready for visitors yet.

City, county and state officials joined the community Friday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting and “preview celebration” at the new 21,000-square-foot building on West Central. Located atop Nine Mile Hill just outside of Albuquerque city limits, the venue is slated to open to the public some time next year with a museum, event space, taproom and amphitheater.

As they commemorated the end of construction Friday, supporters heralded the center as a game-changer for the area.

“Ever since I was a kid, it’s looked the same,” Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said Friday of the desert surrounding the facility. “Well, today, that is going to change. From this point on, we want to see more opportunity for us who live here on the southwest mesa.”

The gathering featured live music and more than an hour of speeches, including from community members who described the center’s completion as the realization of a dream.

Geraldine Ulibarri, vice president of the nonprofit West Central Community Development Group board, said she remembers sitting around a “small little table” to think about such a project and is elated to see it actually completed.

“I’m so excited, I want to scream from the rooftop, and I feel like we are up here. Look at us up here – we’re higher than ever,” Ulibarri said, extolling views from the site.

WCCDG will manage the facility through a contract with the county.

WCCDG president Johnny Peña lauded the elected officials who made the center possible.

“They believed in our dream and, because they believed, that’s how we’re all standing here today,” said Peña, whose wife, Albuquerque City Councilor Klarissa Peña, helped bring the project to fruition.

The center was constructed with city, county and state funds. Together, they have put $13.1 million toward the project.

Initially pitched as a self-sustaining venue that would bring in enough rental and other revenue to cover its operations, the facility will launch with taxpayer support. Bernalillo County is prepared to pay WCCDG $500,000 per year, half of which will come from the city.

WCCDG Executive Director Luis Hernandez said the organization would spend the next few months curating the venue’s museum – which he said will feature auto racing and lowrider memorabilia, old signs and more – and finalizing a contract with a third party to oversee the event space and taproom.

He said he believes the center is capable of eventually supporting itself.

“Whether that’s three years or five years or 10 years (to achieve self-sufficiency), I don’t know. It all depends on how popular Route 66 really is,” he said, adding that he’s encouraged by the level of interest he’s already seeing. “We’re getting communication from all over the U.S. and abroad about the center.”

A classic car show was part of the festivities as area residents celebrated the Route 66 Visitor Center on Friday. The 21,000-square-foot building sits on West (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Visitor center now completed, but not yet unlocked

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man found guilty in 2019 shooting death
ABQnews Seeker
Police: Argument outside woman's house led ... Police: Argument outside woman's house led to fight
2
Federal judge bars IDing defendant as SNM gang member
ABQnews Seeker
Man convicted on firearms charges Man convicted on firearms charges
3
Lawsuit filed after in-custody death in McKinley County
ABQnews Seeker
Suit denounces incident as a ‘violent ... Suit denounces incident as a ‘violent and abhorrent killing’
4
Visitor center now completed, but not yet unlocked
ABQnews Seeker
Route 66 Visitor Center is ribbon-cut ... Route 66 Visitor Center is ribbon-cut ready, but won't open until 2023
5
Two MDC officers testify in their trial over inmate's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Each is charged with involuntary manslaughter, ... Each is charged with involuntary manslaughter, faces 1-2 years in prison
6
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
ABQnews Seeker
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal ... A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in ...
7
Lujan Grisham rescinds six pandemic-related executive orders
ABQnews Seeker
Move is part of a periodic ... Move is part of a periodic review of COVID-19 mitigation measures
8
Albuquerque Aloft continues to thrill students
ABQnews Seeker
Some 179 balloons were inflated at ... Some 179 balloons were inflated at about 116 schools in and around the city
9
Gov candidates clash in testy TV debate
2022 election
Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham intensify their ... Ronchetti and Lujan Grisham intensify their attacks, open the final 39-day sprint to Election Day