 Man found guilty in 2019 shooting death - Albuquerque Journal

Man found guilty in 2019 shooting death

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Second Judicial District Court in Downtown Albuquerque. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A jury on Friday found Patrick Romero guilty of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2019 shooting death of Anthony Moya.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury found Romero, 30, guilty following a two-day trial. Romero faces up to 9½ years in prison at sentencing. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

Moya, 39, was fatally shot Aug. 1, 2020, during a fight outside a woman’s home in the 600 block of Prospect NW, near Sixth and Interstate 40.

Responding officers found a crowd of people surrounding Moya, who was shot once in the arm and twice in the back. He died at the scene.

Officers found several shell casings, a collapsible police baton and shattered glass from a broken window.

Moya’s father told police he and his son had arrived at the house, which belonged to a woman Moya had been “romantically involved with,” to get some paperwork, according to a criminal complaint.

Moya confronted the woman when he found out Romero was at the home, and Romero got involved as the argument unfolded in front of the house, the complaint said.

Moya was shot after he began striking Romero’s car with a baton. Moya’s father said he heard a gunshot and turned around and saw that his son had been shot.

A neighbor told police that he saw Romero shoot Moya, according to the criminal complaint.

