Prep football roundup: No. 1 Cleveland rolls vs. No. 5 Volcano Vista

RIO RANCHO — Josh Perry ran for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and fellow senior Nic Trujillo caught three TD passes from quarterback Evan Wysong as the No. 1-ranked Cleveland Storm scored the first eight times it had the ball in a 56-21 rout of No. 5 Volcano Vista on Friday night.

Early, the teams swapped touchdowns: Perry on a 5-yard run and the Hawks’ Tyler Stuart catching a 21-yard TD pass from quarterback Elliot Pasket-Bell. Those were followed by an 18-yard TD reception by Trujillo and a 30-yard scoring pass from Pasket-Bell to Tristan Cordova, making it 14-all.

Then, after Perry’s 15-yard touchdown run, the Hawks’ would-be tying drive was thwarted when Jeff Bem, the Storm’s placekicker intercepted Paskett-Bell.

Two plays later, Perry went around right end for a 63-yard touchdown run and the Hawks (5-2, 0-1 in 1-5A) never recovered against Cleveland (5-2, 1-0).

— Gary Herron

ALSO FRIDAY NIGHT: La Cueva (6-1) rolled in its District 2-6A opener, stomping Eldorado (1-6) 63-21 at Wilson Stadium. …

At Milne Stadium, Clovis kicked a field goal with 3 seconds remaining as the Wildcats (1-6) won for the first time this season, edging Albuquerque High (1-5, 0-1) 31-28 in a District 5-6A opener. …

Los Lunas (3-4) stopped a four-game losing streak, winning 44-21 on Friday at Capital (3-4) in the other 5-6A opener. …

At the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, No. 4-ranked Hobbs (6-0) outscored 10th-ranked Las Cruces (1-4) 44-28 in a District 3/4-6A opener. The other 3/4-6A opener Friday had Carlsbad (3-3) beating Alamogordo 47-37. …

The Class 5A showdown between No. 2 Roswell and No. 1 Piedra Vista at Wool Bowl went to the Coyotes, 32-14. Both teams are 6-1; the Panthers were 5A’s last unbeaten team.

Friday night football scores as reported to the Associated Press:

Artesia 51, Santa Teresa 0

Bloomfield 28, Bayfield, Colo. 12

Carlsbad 47, Alamogordo 37

Cleveland 56, Volcano Vista 21

Clovis 31, Albuquerque High 28

EP Chapin, Texas 61, Chaparral 0

Eunice 50, Hagerman 0

Gadsden 20, Valencia 13

Gateway Christian 56, Floyd 6

Hobbs 44, Las Cruces 28

Hot Springs 49, Crownpoint 12

Jal 50, Loving 14

La Cueva 63, Eldorado 21

Laguna-Acoma 12, Zuni 6

Legacy 48, Pine Hill 6

Los Lunas 44, Capital 21

Lovington 55, Santa Fe 8

Melrose 54, Dulce 0

Raton 56, Santa Fe Indian 6

Robertson 50, Pojoaque 0

Roswell 32, Piedra Vista 14

Ruidoso 45, Tucumcari 0

Santa Rosa 35, Estancia 0

St. Michael’s 51, West Las Vegas 20

Taos 29, Aztec 14

Thoreau 48, Tohatchi 6

Tularosa 43, Escalante 6