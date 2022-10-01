 Prep football roundup: No. 1 Cleveland rolls vs. No. 5 Volcano Vista - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football roundup: No. 1 Cleveland rolls vs. No. 5 Volcano Vista

By Journal staff and wire reports

RIO RANCHO — Josh Perry ran for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and fellow senior Nic Trujillo caught three TD passes from quarterback Evan Wysong as the No. 1-ranked Cleveland Storm scored the first eight times it had the ball in a 56-21 rout of No. 5 Volcano Vista on Friday night.

Early, the teams swapped touchdowns: Perry on a 5-yard run and the Hawks’ Tyler Stuart catching a 21-yard TD pass from quarterback Elliot Pasket-Bell. Those were followed by an 18-yard TD reception by Trujillo and a 30-yard scoring pass from Pasket-Bell to Tristan Cordova, making it 14-all.

Then, after Perry’s 15-yard touchdown run, the Hawks’ would-be tying drive was thwarted when Jeff Bem, the Storm’s placekicker intercepted Paskett-Bell.

Two plays later, Perry went around right end for a 63-yard touchdown run and the Hawks (5-2, 0-1 in 1-5A) never recovered against Cleveland (5-2, 1-0).

— Gary Herron

ALSO FRIDAY NIGHT: La Cueva (6-1) rolled in its District 2-6A opener, stomping Eldorado (1-6) 63-21 at Wilson Stadium. …

At Milne Stadium, Clovis kicked a field goal with 3 seconds remaining as the Wildcats (1-6) won for the first time this season, edging Albuquerque High (1-5, 0-1) 31-28 in a District 5-6A opener. …

Los Lunas (3-4) stopped a four-game losing streak, winning 44-21 on Friday at Capital (3-4) in the other 5-6A opener. …

At the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, No. 4-ranked Hobbs (6-0) outscored 10th-ranked Las Cruces (1-4) 44-28 in a District 3/4-6A opener. The other 3/4-6A opener Friday had Carlsbad (3-3) beating Alamogordo 47-37. …

The Class 5A showdown between No. 2 Roswell and No. 1 Piedra Vista at Wool Bowl went to the Coyotes, 32-14. Both teams are 6-1; the Panthers were 5A’s last unbeaten team.

Friday night football scores as reported to the Associated Press:

Artesia 51, Santa Teresa 0
Bloomfield 28, Bayfield, Colo. 12
Carlsbad 47, Alamogordo 37
Cleveland 56, Volcano Vista 21
Clovis 31, Albuquerque High 28
EP Chapin, Texas 61, Chaparral 0
Eunice 50, Hagerman 0
Gadsden 20, Valencia 13
Gateway Christian 56, Floyd 6
Hobbs 44, Las Cruces 28
Hot Springs 49, Crownpoint 12
Jal 50, Loving 14
La Cueva 63, Eldorado 21
Laguna-Acoma 12, Zuni 6
Legacy 48, Pine Hill 6
Los Lunas 44, Capital 21
Lovington 55, Santa Fe 8
Melrose 54, Dulce 0
Raton 56, Santa Fe Indian 6
Robertson 50, Pojoaque 0
Roswell 32, Piedra Vista 14
Ruidoso 45, Tucumcari 0
Santa Rosa 35, Estancia 0
St. Michael’s 51, West Las Vegas 20
Taos 29, Aztec 14
Thoreau 48, Tohatchi 6
Tularosa 43, Escalante 6

Home » Sports » Prep football roundup: No. 1 Cleveland rolls vs. No. 5 Volcano Vista

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep football roundup: No. 1 Cleveland rolls vs. No. ...
High School
Josh Perry ran for 239 yards ... Josh Perry ran for 239 yards and five touchdowns, and fellow senior Nic Trujillo caught three TD passes from quarterback Evan Wysong as the ...
2
Prep football: Cibola stays unbeaten, tops Atrisco Heritage
ABQnews Seeker
For the first time in a ... For the first time in a month, no comeback was required for the Cibola Cougars. Cibola has been living on the edge in recent ...
3
Prep cross country: Sandia's West dominates APS meet
Featured Sports
Steven West's memories of Bullhead Park ... Steven West's memories of Bullhead Park go much further back than when he became a dominating cross ...
4
Prep football: Strong fourth quarter lifts West Mesa over ...
Featured Sports
This time, it was West Mesa's ... This time, it was West Mesa's turn to dole out a little bit of heartbreak.  The Mustangs rallied for two fourth-quarter scores to take ...
5
Prep volleyball: Powerful La Cueva defeats Centennial
Featured Sports
Teams have been lining up against ... Teams have been lining up against the La Cueva Bears, literally since opening day, and shooting their proverbial shot. And these are good teams. ...
6
Prep football predictions for Thursday-Saturday (Sept. 29-Oct. 1)
Featured Sports
7
Yodice: As of now, only La Cueva assured of ...
Featured Sports
As October is knocking, it is ... As October is knocking, it is time to separate the playoff contenders from the playoff pretenders in New Mexico high school football. What do ...
8
La Cueva QB Armenta makes his call: UNM
College
The courtship began months ago. It ... The courtship began months ago. It ended on Sunday afternoon with a pledge. La Cueva High School quarterback Aidan Armenta, three months after he ...
9
Prep football: 'Professor' Yodice issues midseason grades for metro ...
Featured Sports
We just completed the middle week ... We just completed the middle week in an 11-game prep football regular-season schedule, which puts us squarely at the start line of the more ...