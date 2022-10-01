 Lobos nearly pull off upset, lose big lead to UNLV - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos nearly pull off upset, lose big lead to UNLV

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

New Mexico safety Jerrick Reed II (9) recovers a fumble from UNLV wide receiver Nick Williams during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

The last time the University of New Mexico appeared in Las Vegas as a team, the Lobos had to adapt and survive in a COVID world during the 2020 seven-game season.

On Friday night back in Sin City, they once again used their improvisational skills to create their own alternate universe.

UNM alternated quarterbacks and used an up-tempo offense to stun UNLV in the first half, but the Rebels responded with a stirring comeback for a 31-20 win at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels (4-1, 2-0 Mountain West) are 4-1 for the first time since 2003. They entered as 14½-point favorites but appeared off guard and thrown for a loop with the Lobos’ new offensive look.

Senior Miles Kendrick led an opening scoring drive that included redshirt freshman CJ Montes also at quarterback.

In the first quarter, Kendrick scored a pair of 8-yard touchdown runs making a great read on both plays to confuse Rebel defenders.

Before the first quarter ended the Lobos (2-3, 0-2) had already surpassed their meager effort at LSU last week, when they had an all-time program low two first downs and 88 yards on 33 plays. The Lobos had 90 yards and seven first downs while building a stunning 14-0 lead.

George Steinkamp connected on a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter to give UNM a 17-0 lead.

UNLV ended the first half with three long field goals from Daniel Gutierrez (41 yards, 50, 47) to pull within 17-9 at halftime, part of its 24 unanswered points.

The Lobos tried desperately for a last-minute drive in the fourth quarter, but the Rebels made sure to stuff them. Cameron Oliver picked off Kendrick and ran it back 22 yards for the touchdown.

UNM had an unprecedented 43-day stay in Las Vegas in 2020, during the coronavirus-shortened season. The Lobos camped at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Henderson, Nevada and trained at Sam Boyd Stadium in Vegas.

