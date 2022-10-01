Picture perfect 50th Balloon Fiesta opening

In what can only be described as a picture perfect morning, about 625 balloons launched in a mass ascension early Saturday as the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta got underway.

In a fiesta first, an intricately choreographed midair drone show of constantly changing lights, colors and messages danced above the launch field. That was followed by a chorus singing the National Anthem and broadcast over the launch field’s loud speaker system. As it finished, pilots in unison shot plumes of flames into the air from the their burners and a squadron of airplanes in formation flew over the field trailing smoke.

As the roar of propane burners vibrated throughout the field, balloons began inflating, surrounded by delight visitors. The bright golden-colored 50th Fiesta balloon led the first wave of the mass ascension and soon the sky above was filled with colorful balloons, most of which eventually drifted to the west.

Although official attendance numbers are not available, anecdotally, Saturday’s fiesta opening was “definitely one of the — if not the — largest opening day crowd ever,” said fiesta spokesman Tom Garrity. “People started showing up at 2:45 a.m., earlier than we’ve ever seen. We anticipated the large crowds knowing that this is the celebration of the 50th event, and that the weather was going to be good.”

By 5 a.m., Main Street was packed with people. The official merchandise tent at the south end of the street, one of two official tents, saw a line that snaked out nearly 100 feet from the entrance. Vendors selling breakfast burritos, coffee and hot chocolate, also saw throngs of people lining up in the pre-launch darkness.

There were no aviation accidents reported and no traffic accidents impairing access in and out of Balloon Fiesta Park, Garrity said. However, there was so much traffic pressure that placing attendants in parking lots where they collected fees, instead of on the feeder roads, may not have had the desired effect of moving vehicles more quickly.

“We won’t know until later in the week how effective that was,” Garrity said. Far clearer is the effectiveness of a new ramp at Pasadena NE routing exiting fiesta traffic directly onto southbound Interstate-25. “It worked as it was designed to do.”