 Fiesta postpones gas balloon race - Albuquerque Journal

Fiesta postpones gas balloon race

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Officials have postponed the gas balloon race scheduled for Saturday evening at the International Balloon Fiesta due to weather concerns.

A release on the fiesta’s website said officials for the America’s Challenge race will brief pilots around noon on Sunday to “look at conditions for a safer launch.”

The Twilight Twinkle balloon glow, Fastrax team jump and aerial drone show are still scheduled to happen Saturday evening, according to the release.

The release states that the gas balloon race, in its 25th year, was delayed over concerns about monsoonal moisture in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado that could lead to thunderstorms and wind gusts for balloonists during the early stages of their journey. More stable flying and landing conditions are forecast in the coming days.

Weather delays are not unusual in the annual race, according to the release, and the launch window allows for the eight competing teams to takeoff as late as Wednesday evening.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Fiesta postpones gas balloon race

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Fiesta postpones gas balloon race
ABQnews Seeker
Officials have postponed the gas balloon ... Officials have postponed the gas balloon race scheduled for Saturday evening at the International Balloon Fiesta due to weather concerns. A release on the ...
2
Branding with joy: Fiesta's 100+ corporate sponsors include 1972 ...
ABQnews Seeker
A trip to the Albuquerque International ... A trip to the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is filled with sights of banners and logos of ...
3
Support for start-ups is key to win space race
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's Note: Throughout 2022, New Mexico ... Editor's Note: Throughout 2022, New Mexico Angels' members, investors and start-up owner ...
4
Are we even trying to solve the child care ...
ABQnews Seeker
The tax law is used to ... The tax law is used to advance, or discourage, many social and economic objectives.   &nb ...
5
How to decide if a Roth conversion is for ...
ABQnews Seeker
My last article covered the "sunsetting" ... My last article covered the "sunsetting" on Jan. 1, 2026, of many of the provisions of t ...
6
Cold as ice: ABQ gym mixes in cryotherapy
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque is about to get a ... Albuquerque is about to get a little bit colder. It's not the start of fall, but the opening of a new gym at 6001 ...
7
Mamma Mia! Italian Ice food truck Pop Pop’s gets ...
ABQnews Seeker
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many food ... During the COVID-19 pandemic, many food businesses struggled. Not Pop Pop's Italian Ice. 'Our business doubled,' said Pop Pop's co-owner Ty Martinelli. '... I ...
8
Picture perfect 50th Balloon Fiesta opening
ABQnews Seeker
More than 600 balloons take to ... More than 600 balloons take to the sky at the Saturday morning mass ascension as the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta gets underway
9
Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida's death toll climbs
ABQnews Seeker
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal ... A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in ...