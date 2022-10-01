Fiesta postpones gas balloon race

Officials have postponed the gas balloon race scheduled for Saturday evening at the International Balloon Fiesta due to weather concerns.

A release on the fiesta’s website said officials for the America’s Challenge race will brief pilots around noon on Sunday to “look at conditions for a safer launch.”

The Twilight Twinkle balloon glow, Fastrax team jump and aerial drone show are still scheduled to happen Saturday evening, according to the release.

The release states that the gas balloon race, in its 25th year, was delayed over concerns about monsoonal moisture in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado that could lead to thunderstorms and wind gusts for balloonists during the early stages of their journey. More stable flying and landing conditions are forecast in the coming days.

Weather delays are not unusual in the annual race, according to the release, and the launch window allows for the eight competing teams to takeoff as late as Wednesday evening.