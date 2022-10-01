 Prep football: James Yodice's Games to Watch, Week 8 (Oct. 6-8) - Albuquerque Journal

Prep football: James Yodice’s Games to Watch, Week 8 (Oct. 6-8)

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

1. Centennial (4-1, 1-0 in 3/4-6A) at Hobbs (6-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Mammoth showdown here between the second-ranked Hawks and fourth-ranked Eagles; you’d have to believe the winner is likely to go on and win this district, and just as crucially, both these teams are firmly in the hunt for a top-4 seed in the playoffs.

2. Bloomfield (6-0) at Silver (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday: So much to love about this 4A clash of titans: No. 1-ranked Bloomfield averages over 45 points a game, while the Colts, ranked No. 3, feature a defense that has only given up 30 points the entire season.

3. Cibola (6-0, 1-0 in 1-6A) at Volcano Vista (5-2, 0-1), Nusenda Community Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday: Outstanding matchup in terms of the 6A rankings — Hawks are fifth, Cougars sixth — not to mention one of the metro area’s most heated rivalry games, plus a pair of top-flight QBs in Aden Chavez and Elliot Paskett-Bell.

4. Eunice (5-1, 1-0 in 4-2A) at Jal (7-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday: In the state’s smallest 11-Man classification, it does not get any better than a meeting of the state’s top two ranked teams. No. 1 Jal is the biggest threat this season to end Eunice’s recent strangehold in Class 2A; this game should reveal the legitimacy of that threat.

5. Farmington (2-4, 0-0 in 2-6A) at West Mesa (3-3, 1-0), Community Stadium, 7 p.m. Thursday: It is not an overstatement to call this a game with playoff-level importance for the Mustangs. If West Mesa manages to beat both Sandia and Farmington in this district, to me, that would practically cement West Mesa’s entry into November’s playoffs.

 

 

Home » Sports » Prep football: James Yodice’s Games to Watch, Week 8 (Oct. 6-8)

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Prep football: James Yodice's Games to Watch, Week 8 ...
Featured Sports
1. Centennial (4-1, 1-0 in 3/4-6A) ... 1. Centennial (4-1, 1-0 in 3/4-6A) at Hobbs (6-0, 1-0), 7 p.m. Friday: Mammoth showdown here between the second-ranked Hawks and fourth-ranked Eagles; you'd ...
2
Lobos lose big lead, fall 31-20 to UNLV
College
The last time the University of ... The last time the University of New Mexico appeared in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a team, the Lobos had to adapt and survive in ...
3
United's hard work doesn't fully pay in 0-0 draw
Featured Sports
The inherent cruelty of soccer was ... The inherent cruelty of soccer was on display at Las Vegas, Nevada's Cashman Field on Friday night. New Mexico United utterly dominated the second ...
4
Lobo doubles team makes stirring run into pro tourney ...
College
These kids are all right. Perhaps ... These kids are all right. Perhaps even better than all right. The University of New Mexico doubles duo of Alexander Maggs and Jan Pucalka ...
5
Fall sports roundup: No. 3 Lobo women run second ...
College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – ... SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 3 New Mexico women's cross country team finished second Friday at ...
6
Game Day: Aggies seek rare winning streak Saturday vs. ...
College
GAME DAY: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT NEW ... GAME DAY: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT NEW MEXICO STATE Saturday, 6 p.m., Aggie Memorial Stadium VIEWING: FloSports. RADIO: Aggie Radio Network (including 99.5 FM in ...
7
Prep cross country: Sandia's West dominates APS meet
Featured Sports
Steven West's memories of Bullhead Park ... Steven West's memories of Bullhead Park go much further back than when he became a dominating cross ...
8
Prep football: Strong fourth quarter lifts West Mesa over ...
Featured Sports
This time, it was West Mesa's ... This time, it was West Mesa's turn to dole out a little bit of heartbreak.  The Mustangs rallied for two fourth-quarter scores to take ...
9
Prep volleyball: Powerful La Cueva defeats Centennial
Featured Sports
Teams have been lining up against ... Teams have been lining up against the La Cueva Bears, literally since opening day, and shooting their proverbial shot. And these are good teams. ...