NMSU falls to Fla. International

LAS CRUCES — Grayson James threw touchdown passes on three straight possessions in the first half to guide Florida International to a 21-7 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

James connected with Tyrese Chambers for a 4-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Florida International (2-2) after one quarter.

New Mexico State (1-5) knotted the score at 7 just 2:02 into the second quarter on Star Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run.

James answered on the Panthers’ next possession with a 25-yard touchdown throw to Jalen Bracey and followed with a 60-yard scoring strike to Lexington Joseph with 6 minutes remaining before halftime. Neither team scored after that.

James completed 13 of 19 passes for 175 yards and ran for 43 yards on 18 carries for the Panthers.

Gavin Frakes and former Volcano Vista and New Mexico Military Institute star Diego Pavia shared quarterbacking duties for the Aggies, combining to go 13-for-27 for 139 yards. Jamoni Jones led NMSU on the ground with 50 yards on 12 carries.

The Aggies are off next weekend before hosting upstate rival New Mexico (2-3) on Oct. 15.