 NMSU falls to Fla. International - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU falls to Fla. International

By Associated Press

LAS CRUCES — Grayson James threw touchdown passes on three straight possessions in the first half to guide Florida International to a 21-7 victory over New Mexico State on Saturday night.

James connected with Tyrese Chambers for a 4-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead for Florida International (2-2) after one quarter.

New Mexico State (1-5) knotted the score at 7 just 2:02 into the second quarter on Star Thomas’ 2-yard touchdown run.

James answered on the Panthers’ next possession with a 25-yard touchdown throw to Jalen Bracey and followed with a 60-yard scoring strike to Lexington Joseph with 6 minutes remaining before halftime. Neither team scored after that.

James completed 13 of 19 passes for 175 yards and ran for 43 yards on 18 carries for the Panthers.

Gavin Frakes and former Volcano Vista and New Mexico Military Institute star Diego Pavia shared quarterbacking duties for the Aggies, combining to go 13-for-27 for 139 yards. Jamoni Jones led NMSU on the ground with 50 yards on 12 carries.

The Aggies are off next weekend before hosting upstate rival New Mexico (2-3) on Oct. 15.

 

Home » Sports » NMSU falls to Fla. International

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NMSU falls to Fla. International
College
Grayson James threw touchdown passes on ... Grayson James threw touchdown passes on three straight possessions in the first half to guide Florida International to a 21-7 victory over New Mexico ...
2
UNM duo wins pro doubles crown, then hits the ...
College
The UNM Lobo duo of Alex ... The UNM Lobo duo of Alex Maggs and Jan Pucalka and won the USTA Pro Circuit double championship Saturday on their home courts.
3
Fall sports roundup: UNM, New Mexico State volleyball lose ...
College
The University of New Mexico volleyball ... The University of New Mexico volleyball team has shown an ability to play from behind this season.
4
Lobos lose big lead, fall 31-20 to UNLV
College
The last time the University of ... The last time the University of New Mexico appeared in Las Vegas, Nevada, as a team, the Lobos had to adapt and survive in ...
5
Lobo doubles team makes stirring run into pro tourney ...
College
These kids are all right. Perhaps ... These kids are all right. Perhaps even better than all right. The University of New Mexico doubles duo of Alexander Maggs and Jan Pucalka ...
6
Fall sports roundup: No. 3 Lobo women run second ...
College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – ... SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The No. 3 New Mexico women's cross country team finished second Friday at ...
7
Game Day: Aggies seek rare winning streak Saturday vs. ...
College
GAME DAY: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT NEW ... GAME DAY: FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL AT NEW MEXICO STATE Saturday, 6 p.m., Aggie Memorial Stadium VIEWING: FloSports. RADIO: Aggie Radio Network (including 99.5 FM in ...
8
Begay III brings in another big hitter to announce ...
College
When Notah Begay III spoke to ... When Notah Begay III spoke to friends and supporters of the New Mexico Grande Slam event on Thursday morning, he couldn't resist taking a ...
9
Gonzales sees UNM-UNLV as a 'great matchup' Friday at ...
College
The University of New Mexico and ... The University of New Mexico and UNLV football teams share some similarities, as each ...