MMA: Pico loses due to injury

In Long Beach, California, Albuquerque MMA featherweight Aaron Pico lost to Canada’s Jeremy Kennedy by first-round TKO on a Bellator card when Pico suffered an injury to his left shoulder.

Pico, his six-fight winning streak snapped, dropped to 10-4. Kennedy, who trains in Las Vegas, Nevada, is 18-3.

Early in the first round, Pico, who trains at Jackson-Wink, indicated to his corner that his left shoulder was bothering him. Kennedy, who said after the fight he’d had no idea Pico was injured, dominated the first round — taking Pico’s back, then taking him down and working for a rear naked choke.

After making it to round’s end, Pico had cornerman Brandon Gibson attempt to pop his possibly dislocated shoulder back in. But the doctor in attendance, expressing concern that Pico had suffered a broken collarbone, indicated the fight was over.

It was a costly defeat for Pico, who with a victory might have been in line for a Bellator title shot.