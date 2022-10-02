 APD investigates 'suspicious death' on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigates ‘suspicious death’ on West Side

By ABQJournal News Staff

An APD officers carries evidence at the scene of a homicide in the 5700 block of Coors NW. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

Albuquerque police are investigating an apparent homicide on the city’s West Side.

Around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue notified police about a person found dead outside Discount Tire on Coors at Montaño NW, according to an Albuquerque Police Department news release.

“Evidence at the scene suggests the individual was murdered,” said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in an email. “Homicide detectives have started an investigation.”

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

