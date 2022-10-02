APD investigates ‘suspicious death’ on West Side

Albuquerque police are investigating an apparent homicide on the city’s West Side.

Around 7:40 a.m. Sunday, Albuquerque Fire Rescue notified police about a person found dead outside Discount Tire on Coors at Montaño NW, according to an Albuquerque Police Department news release.

“Evidence at the scene suggests the individual was murdered,” said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos in an email. “Homicide detectives have started an investigation.”

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.