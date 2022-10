An American Airlines flight from Dallas was evacuated upon arrival at the Albuquerque International Sunport Sunday morning, authorities said.

The FBI responded to an undisclosed incident at the time of the plane’s landing around 9 a.m., according to officials from the FBI Albuquerque division.

All passengers aboard flight 928 were evacuated after the plane landed safely, airport officials say.

The matter is under investigation by the FBI and updates will be provided when available.